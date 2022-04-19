Judicial personnel under probe over information leak

By Huang Ming-tang and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office is investigating several judicial personnel in an expanded probe into an information leak related to a former director of a Taitung shelter who allegedly harassed two teenagers.

Prosecutors have indicted a director of investigation and protection officer at the Taitung District Court, surnamed Hung (洪), on charges of leaking information to the suspect, surnamed Lin (林).

Lin has made a name for himself as an author and by giving speeches about his experience taking care of teenagers at halfway houses. He has also received government awards for his work.

Viewed by residents in the shelter as an older brother, Lin allegedly beat up and threatened the two teenagers, prosecutors said.

While investigating Lin’s case in 2020, the office found that Lin was exchanging private messages with Hung through the social messaging app Line.

The office found that Hung held a grudge against another investigation and protection officer surnamed Chu (朱) and sent Chu’s personal information to Lin in 2020.

Lin later called the teenagers Chu was working with to see if Chu had visited them as claimed, and installed cameras outside Chu’s place to check if Chu’s attendance record was correct, the prosecutors said.

Hung and Lin were charged with breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法), and illegally collecting and using others’ personal information.

The case is being tried at the Taitung District Court.

The prosecutors also found three judges in other cities and counties who allegedly had inappropriate contacts with Lin, a media report said yesterday.

The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office last year asked the cities’ and counties’ ethics units to investigate the issue.

Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Hsieh Chang-hsia (謝長夏) said that it cannot reveal interactions between Lin and the judges to protect the personal information of those involved.

Meanwhile, Lin told reporters a few days earlier that he found it offensive when Taitung prosecutor Lin Ching-jung (林靖蓉) asked him in court: “Were you hooking up with a judge?”

Lin said his lawyer would request a review of the video of the trial and would file an appeal against the prosecutor’s “inappropriate” behavior with the Prosecutors’ Evaluation Commission.