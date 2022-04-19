The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office is investigating several judicial personnel in an expanded probe into an information leak related to a former director of a Taitung shelter who allegedly harassed two teenagers.
Prosecutors have indicted a director of investigation and protection officer at the Taitung District Court, surnamed Hung (洪), on charges of leaking information to the suspect, surnamed Lin (林).
Lin has made a name for himself as an author and by giving speeches about his experience taking care of teenagers at halfway houses. He has also received government awards for his work.
Viewed by residents in the shelter as an older brother, Lin allegedly beat up and threatened the two teenagers, prosecutors said.
While investigating Lin’s case in 2020, the office found that Lin was exchanging private messages with Hung through the social messaging app Line.
The office found that Hung held a grudge against another investigation and protection officer surnamed Chu (朱) and sent Chu’s personal information to Lin in 2020.
Lin later called the teenagers Chu was working with to see if Chu had visited them as claimed, and installed cameras outside Chu’s place to check if Chu’s attendance record was correct, the prosecutors said.
Hung and Lin were charged with breach of the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法), and illegally collecting and using others’ personal information.
The case is being tried at the Taitung District Court.
The prosecutors also found three judges in other cities and counties who allegedly had inappropriate contacts with Lin, a media report said yesterday.
The Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office last year asked the cities’ and counties’ ethics units to investigate the issue.
Taitung District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Hsieh Chang-hsia (謝長夏) said that it cannot reveal interactions between Lin and the judges to protect the personal information of those involved.
Meanwhile, Lin told reporters a few days earlier that he found it offensive when Taitung prosecutor Lin Ching-jung (林靖蓉) asked him in court: “Were you hooking up with a judge?”
Lin said his lawyer would request a review of the video of the trial and would file an appeal against the prosecutor’s “inappropriate” behavior with the Prosecutors’ Evaluation Commission.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician