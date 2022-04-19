Disabled athlete calls for more training, support

By Yang Chin-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A physically disabled Paiwan athlete yesterday called on the government to devote more resources to the training and support of disabled athletes to give them a new lease on life.

Yeh Yi-wei (葉憶偉), a retired navy frogman, has been playing sports since he was a child. When a traffic accident left him needing a wheelchair to get around, Yeh said he went through a period of depression when he had no motivation to do anything.

After he discovered a passion for shooting sports he regained his motivation and hopes to represent Taiwan at the Paralympics, he said.

Yeh Yi-wei practices shooting on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Yeh Yi-wei

Speaking at a fundraising event held on Friday by the Lin Yu-chi Memorial Foundation and the Spinal Cord Injury Potential Development Center, Yeh said that after leaving the military, he had gotten mixed up in gang activity until a traffic accident changed the direction of his life.

“At first I was deeply disheartened. I thought I was incapable of doing anything but sleep and eat,” he said.

To get himself out of a slump, Yeh began attending a training program sponsored by the Spinal Cord Injury Potential Development Center, he said.

In the program Yeh said he learned how to perform and later obtained a busking license, hoping to improve the visibility of people with disabilities.

Yeh regained his passion for sports when he took up shooting. He placed third the first time he participated in the shooting event at a national sports competition for people with disabilities.

“I want to win at the Paralympics for Taiwan, but the road to get there is full of difficulties. There are no shooting event organizations in Taiwan, and very limited funding for disabled athletes,” he said.

Disabled athletes participating in shooting events face more than NT$30,000 in monthly expenses for transportation, bullets and venue rental among other costs, which they must pay out of their own pocket, he said.

“Athletes often start training only three months before an event to reduce costs, and often borrow that money from friends and relatives,” he said.

Yeh said there are many athletes like him who possess the ability, but lack resources, and he hoped the government and private organizations could provide assistance.

Despite the challenges, Yeh said he encourages disabled people to participate in sports because of the benefits, including the realization of one’s potential and the possibility of bringing honor to one’s country.