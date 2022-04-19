Annual Matsu pilgrimage ends after nine-day trip

VACCINE REQUIREMENT: Attendance at the nation’s largest religious procession was low this year, due to rising local virus infections, the event’s organizers said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage, the largest annual religious procession in the nation, concluded on Sunday with the return of sea goddess Matsu to Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲).

The procession, which took the sea goddess on a 340km journey through Taichung, and Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties and back, began on the night of April 8 and ended at the temple on Sunday night.

The number of attendees at the nine-day procession was markedly lower than previous years, due to soaring local COVID-19 cases, event organizers said.

Devotees carry the Dajia Matsu idol into Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District on Sunday, marking the end of a 340km pilgrimage. Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times

Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Taiwan increased sharply during the pilgrimage, with the daily number of confirmed cases jumping from 384 on April 8 to 1,210 on Sunday.

Only those who had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to participate.

A large number of worshipers followed the palanquin carrying Matsu when the procession returned to Taichung on the last leg of its journey. The procession passed through the city’s Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Qingshui (清水) and Waipu (外埔) districts before arriving in Dajia, with local residents along the route offering free food to worshipers.

The palanquin carrying Matsu returned to the temple at 11:25pm, followed by an enshrinement ceremony attended by Taichung Deputy Mayor Huang Kuo-jung (黃國榮) and temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標).