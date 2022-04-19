Rules for mild, asymptomatic cases eased

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday eased the rules for releasing mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from quarantine. It also reported 1,390 local and 90 imported COVID-19 cases.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the CECC’s specialist advisory made the changes at a meeting on Saturday, so that mild or asymptomatic cases can be released from quarantine if they meet any of three criteria:

The first is having two negative results, or cycle threshold (Ct) values of at least 30 in two follow-up rapid tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in the four days since the onset of symptoms or initial diagnosis.

The second is having a negative result or a Ct value of at least 30 in a follow-up rapid test or PCR test, between the fifth and ninth day since the onset of symptoms or initial diagnosis.

The third is completing 10 days of quarantine since the onset of symptoms or initial diagnosis. No further tests would be required for release.

However, Chen said rapid or PCR tests must be performed by a healthcare professional, so the first two criteria do not apply to confirmed cases in home quarantine.

They would still need to perform self-health management for seven days following the end of quarantine, he said.

Imported cases who are released from quarantine within seven days of arriving in Taiwan must perform self-health management until the 17th day of their arrival, the CECC said.

They must perform an at-home rapid test on the 10th day of their arrival and when symptoms occur, it said.

The CECC yesterday reported 1,390 new local infections, including one case of moderate COVID-19.

The moderate case is a man in his 60s who has a chronic nervous system disease and had received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. He developed pneumonia and is being treated with the drug Remdesivir, it said.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local cases with 500. Taipei reported 270, Taoyuan 187, Keelung 115, Yilan County 68, Hualien County 57, Taichung 41, Kaohsiung 31 and the other 11 cities and counties reported one to 21 cases each.

Meanwhile, some parents have voiced concerns after the government issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine for children aged six to 11. A full regimen for the age group entails two doses of a 50 microgram shot.

Chen yesterday said the Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in children by Australia on Feb. 17, the EU on March 3, Canada on March 17 and the UK on Thursday.

Asked why the government has not secured the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11, Chen said negotiations between Taiwan, US drugmaker Pfizer, Germany’s BioNTech and their distributor — China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group — have failed to deliver a result.

The negotiations are for purchasing the adult and the children’s vaccine, but the children’s vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer, so the situation is more complicated than before, Chen said.