Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Intermittent rain likely

Intermittent rain is likely today in northern and eastern areas, as well as the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, while the rest of the nation, including the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, can expect thick cloud cover, the Central Weather Bureau said. From this afternoon into tomorrow, a weather front might bring occasional rain to the north and east, before gradually moving northward on Wednesday and yielding to warmer temperatures, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a professor of atmospheric science at National Central University and a former director of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. On Thursday, another weather front is forecast to sweep across Taiwan and increase the chance of sporadic showers, Wu added.

WEATHER

Flood preparations begin

The Water Resources Agency has told its bureaus nationwide to prepare for the flood season, including the placement of pumps in easily flooded areas, inspections of rivers, and drills on disaster prevention and power outages. Pumps and flood gates should be checked, while river bends and other potential bottlenecks should be dredged, agency Director-General Lai Chien-hsin (賴建信) said, adding that protocols should be established for how to safely evacuate personnel and machinery from flooding rivers. River management offices must accelerate the investigation of river dykes and quays that have been breached, and local bureaus must ensure that staff can adjust dams and reservoirs, Lai said. Earthquakes might have loosened hillside soil and personnel should be watchful for composite disasters, he added. The agency also urged members of the public to clean water drainage around their residences.

MILITARY

Cutter joins Palau patrol

An armed patrol vessel from the Coast Guard Administration sailed as part of a Palauan patrol flotilla during the Our Ocean Conference in the Pacific island nation last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. The 2,000-tonne cutter Tainan helped safeguard Palauan waters with the local coast guard fleet on Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said. Taiwan and Palau on Saturday held a flag-raising ceremony to mark the milestone, as it was their first joint sea patrol, it added. Environmental Protection Administration Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬), who led the Taiwanese delegation to the conference, and Palauan Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries Charles Obichang officiated at the ceremony.

ENTERTAINMENT

A-mei finishes Taipei leg

Singer A-mei (張惠妹) on Saturday night concluded the 12-concert Taipei leg of her ASMR World Tour with an emotional thank you to her fans and staff. Asia’s Mandopop queen tearfully confessed during her curtain bow that she had been away for seven years. She said the tour had been stressful, as her show had been plagued by neighborhood residents’ complaints and the recent surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, with some accusing her of hosting a “super-spreader event” after several concertgoers tested positive for the virus after returning to their hometowns. Before Saturday’s show, the singer’s publicity agent and concert producer, Isaac Chen (陳鎮川), said that the tour would put on concerts in Kaohsiung before the end of the year.