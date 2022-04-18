WEATHER
Intermittent rain likely
Intermittent rain is likely today in northern and eastern areas, as well as the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, while the rest of the nation, including the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, can expect thick cloud cover, the Central Weather Bureau said. From this afternoon into tomorrow, a weather front might bring occasional rain to the north and east, before gradually moving northward on Wednesday and yielding to warmer temperatures, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a professor of atmospheric science at National Central University and a former director of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center. On Thursday, another weather front is forecast to sweep across Taiwan and increase the chance of sporadic showers, Wu added.
WEATHER
Flood preparations begin
The Water Resources Agency has told its bureaus nationwide to prepare for the flood season, including the placement of pumps in easily flooded areas, inspections of rivers, and drills on disaster prevention and power outages. Pumps and flood gates should be checked, while river bends and other potential bottlenecks should be dredged, agency Director-General Lai Chien-hsin (賴建信) said, adding that protocols should be established for how to safely evacuate personnel and machinery from flooding rivers. River management offices must accelerate the investigation of river dykes and quays that have been breached, and local bureaus must ensure that staff can adjust dams and reservoirs, Lai said. Earthquakes might have loosened hillside soil and personnel should be watchful for composite disasters, he added. The agency also urged members of the public to clean water drainage around their residences.
MILITARY
Cutter joins Palau patrol
An armed patrol vessel from the Coast Guard Administration sailed as part of a Palauan patrol flotilla during the Our Ocean Conference in the Pacific island nation last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. The 2,000-tonne cutter Tainan helped safeguard Palauan waters with the local coast guard fleet on Wednesday and Thursday, the ministry said. Taiwan and Palau on Saturday held a flag-raising ceremony to mark the milestone, as it was their first joint sea patrol, it added. Environmental Protection Administration Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬), who led the Taiwanese delegation to the conference, and Palauan Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries Charles Obichang officiated at the ceremony.
ENTERTAINMENT
A-mei finishes Taipei leg
Singer A-mei (張惠妹) on Saturday night concluded the 12-concert Taipei leg of her ASMR World Tour with an emotional thank you to her fans and staff. Asia’s Mandopop queen tearfully confessed during her curtain bow that she had been away for seven years. She said the tour had been stressful, as her show had been plagued by neighborhood residents’ complaints and the recent surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, with some accusing her of hosting a “super-spreader event” after several concertgoers tested positive for the virus after returning to their hometowns. Before Saturday’s show, the singer’s publicity agent and concert producer, Isaac Chen (陳鎮川), said that the tour would put on concerts in Kaohsiung before the end of the year.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician