Zoo diversity has vets working hard

By Tsai Ya-hua and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Zoo veterinarians encounter many unexpected difficulties at work that require quick thinking and flexibility to treat the variety of creatures under their care.

The Taipei Zoo recently explained just a few of these challenges to highlight the hard work and ingenuity of its staff.

Small animals are especially difficult to treat, as many of the procedures, equipment and diagnostic techniques for larger animals are poorly suited to them.

A veterinarian at the Taipei Zoo coaxes a pair of golden-headed lion tamarins with a treat in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taipei Zoo

For example, drawing blood from sugar gliders, snakes or geckos often does not produce enough to run tests, which is a headache for vets. They rely on blood diagnostics as a straightforward technique that offers accurate results.

Vets are hard pressed to draw even as much as 1ml of blood at a time from the common marmoset.

Yet it is not only small creatures that pose a challenge, as it is difficult to puncture the tough hides of some giants, such as hippos or rhinos.

Intubating small animals is also difficult, as small enough tubes are not always available.

With so many animals of varying sizes and shapes, vets must rely on their own judgement when deciding how to intubate.

If a vet decides that intubation is not possible, they might have to switch to an anesthetic face mask or other technique, despite typically being less effective and more difficult to control.

Ultrasound probes and computed tomography machines also tend to be too large, leaving X-rays as the only option.

The staggering variety of species found in the animal kingdom might make every veterinarian’s job a labyrinth of hardships, but the zoo said that every vet works hard to treat their charges to the best of their ability, no matter the creature.