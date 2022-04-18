Hundreds nearing age of retirement at science body

More than 20 percent of technical production employees at the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology would reach retirement age within five years, which could affect the institute’s operations, the Legislative Yuan’s Budget Center said in a report.

As of the end of last year, 12.67 percent of research and development (R&D) personnel, or 600 employees, and 21.27 percent of technical production personnel, or 893 employees, were older than 60 — meaning they are within five years of the institute’s retirement age of 65.

The institute had 11,383 full-time employees as of the end of last year, and among them R&D and technical production staff accounted for 4,736 and 4,198 workers respectively, the report said, adding that they are the mainstay of the institute.

The report comes amid increased demand for personnel at the institute, given a recently passed special budget for missile-defense systems and other locally produced weapons.

The budget, passed in January, calls for eight kinds of weapons to be mass-produced by the institute over the next five years to combat increasing threats from China.

To meet staffing needs the institute would need to start recruiting people as soon as possible to ensure new staff are trained in time to respond to the increased production, the report said.

The institute yesterday said it would rehire some of its retired senior-level research staff, in addition to using its regular recruitment channels to hire people from academic institutions and those conducting research as alternative military service.

It would also use short-term contracts to help meet staffing needs while production needs are high, it said.

Reached for comment yesterday, Institute for National Defense and Security Research associate research fellow Yen Tieh-lin (閻鐵麟) said the institute should take the opportunity to build up its production capacity, as there would be maintenance needs for various missiles used by the military.

It should also communicate with US authorities on technology transfer so that it could maintain the Harpoon missiles the military plans to purchase from the US, he said.

As the US is phasing out the Harpoon missile for the Naval Strike Missile, it makes sense for the US to allow Taiwan to maintain the Harpoon missiles itself, he said, adding that if Taiwan fails to do so, it would not be able to maintain the missiles once they are phased out entirely.