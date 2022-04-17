SOCIETY
MRT reports on thefts
The Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system last year recorded 87 cases in which mislaid property was stolen, accounting for 30 percent of all crimes committed on the system, the Taipei City Police Department’s Rapid Transit Division said on Thursday. MRT police deal with numerous complaints of theft of mislaid items, including petty cash, umbrellas and raincoats, it said. However, as all MRT stations are monitored by security cameras, people who steal forgotten or misplaced items are almost guaranteed to get caught, they said. In January, a passenger reported that they forgot to take NT$300 (US$10.30) from an MRT card machine and that the money had been stolen when they returned to recover it, they said, adding that the suspect was tracked down and detained. Detained suspects frequently complain that they did not know picking up forgotten items of little value is a crime, police said. Under Article 337 of the Criminal Code, taking unlawful possession of mislaid or lost property is a crime punishable by a fine of up to NT$15,000 and offenders would end up with a criminal record, they said.
CRIME
Fugitive captured
A fugitive wanted over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a man nearly 20 years ago has been arrested in Kaohsiung, the city’s Fengshan Police Precinct said on Friday. The man surnamed, Wu (巫), 54, was arrested by patrol officers on Wednesday night, the precinct said in a statement. Wu had been on a wanted list since prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest on May 17, 2002, following the death of a man surnamed Lee (李), the precinct said. Lee was abducted in February 2002 by four kidnappers led by Tsai Feng-tsung (蔡峰宗), for a NT$15 million ransom, police said. Tsai was the victim’s neighbor in Tainan and plotted the kidnapping after learning that Lee had inherited a large sum of money from his family, police said. Tsai persuaded three of his friends to help with the abduction. Because the four failed to come to an agreement with Lee’s family over the ransom amount, they killed him, police said. Three of them were subsequently arrested and tried for murder in 2002, but authorities had been unable to track down Wu.
CULTURE
Taiwanese film wins in US
A feature-length film documenting the ballet scene in Taiwan has won the top jury award at an annual film and animation festival in California, where it competed against more than 200 works from 70 countries. The documentary, Ballet in Tandem (舞徑) by Taiwanese director Yang Wei-hsin (楊偉新), won Best International Feature Jury Award at this year’s American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs), the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday. Ballet in Tandem explores the state of ballet in Taiwan and focuses on several Taiwanese dancers who dedicated themselves to the art, including Kuo Jung-an (郭蓉安), and the challenges they faced along the way. The director is planning to raise funds so the documentary that took him nine years to complete can be screened in Taiwanese theaters, the ministry said. The festival was held from April 7 to Monday, and featured documentaries and animations selected from about 2,000 entries, it said. Held annually in Palm Springs, AmDocs was created in 2011 to celebrate and promote documentary film, and independent filmmakers around the world who showcase knowledge and awareness through their stories about real people and issues.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician