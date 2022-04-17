Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

MRT reports on thefts

The Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system last year recorded 87 cases in which mislaid property was stolen, accounting for 30 percent of all crimes committed on the system, the Taipei City Police Department’s Rapid Transit Division said on Thursday. MRT police deal with numerous complaints of theft of mislaid items, including petty cash, umbrellas and raincoats, it said. However, as all MRT stations are monitored by security cameras, people who steal forgotten or misplaced items are almost guaranteed to get caught, they said. In January, a passenger reported that they forgot to take NT$300 (US$10.30) from an MRT card machine and that the money had been stolen when they returned to recover it, they said, adding that the suspect was tracked down and detained. Detained suspects frequently complain that they did not know picking up forgotten items of little value is a crime, police said. Under Article 337 of the Criminal Code, taking unlawful possession of mislaid or lost property is a crime punishable by a fine of up to NT$15,000 and offenders would end up with a criminal record, they said.

CRIME

Fugitive captured

A fugitive wanted over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a man nearly 20 years ago has been arrested in Kaohsiung, the city’s Fengshan Police Precinct said on Friday. The man surnamed, Wu (巫), 54, was arrested by patrol officers on Wednesday night, the precinct said in a statement. Wu had been on a wanted list since prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest on May 17, 2002, following the death of a man surnamed Lee (李), the precinct said. Lee was abducted in February 2002 by four kidnappers led by Tsai Feng-tsung (蔡峰宗), for a NT$15 million ransom, police said. Tsai was the victim’s neighbor in Tainan and plotted the kidnapping after learning that Lee had inherited a large sum of money from his family, police said. Tsai persuaded three of his friends to help with the abduction. Because the four failed to come to an agreement with Lee’s family over the ransom amount, they killed him, police said. Three of them were subsequently arrested and tried for murder in 2002, but authorities had been unable to track down Wu.

CULTURE

Taiwanese film wins in US

A feature-length film documenting the ballet scene in Taiwan has won the top jury award at an annual film and animation festival in California, where it competed against more than 200 works from 70 countries. The documentary, Ballet in Tandem (舞徑) by Taiwanese director Yang Wei-hsin (楊偉新), won Best International Feature Jury Award at this year’s American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs), the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday. Ballet in Tandem explores the state of ballet in Taiwan and focuses on several Taiwanese dancers who dedicated themselves to the art, including Kuo Jung-an (郭蓉安), and the challenges they faced along the way. The director is planning to raise funds so the documentary that took him nine years to complete can be screened in Taiwanese theaters, the ministry said. The festival was held from April 7 to Monday, and featured documentaries and animations selected from about 2,000 entries, it said. Held annually in Palm Springs, AmDocs was created in 2011 to celebrate and promote documentary film, and independent filmmakers around the world who showcase knowledge and awareness through their stories about real people and issues.