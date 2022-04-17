The Lienchiang County Government hopes to build off the success of the inaugural Matsu Biennial arts festival, and is preparing to hold the next edition in fall next year, it said on Thursday.
The festival, which started on Feb. 12 and ended on Sunday last week, featured 39 works of art and eight projects at three exhibition spaces, with themes focused on Matsu’s transition from highly militarized islands closed to tourists.
Due to its close proximity to China, Matsu was once a military outpost with the world’s highest density of military tunnels.
Photo: CNA
The General Association of Chinese Culture, which co-organized the event, expressed its gratitude to the county government, curators, volunteers and cross-sector partners for their efforts in showcasing the beauty of Matsu.
“We hope that the Matsu Biennial will become a flagship festival for Taiwan, attracting visitors from around the world,” the association said.
With the evolution of space and sustainable reuse of buildings at the core of the event’s featured works, the organizers set out to make the festival part of a 10-year mission to document the islands’ transformation.
The projects, spread over five of Matsu’s islands, explored how to transform former military sites into sustainable public spaces through a number of events and activities, organizers said.
All the art installations were created locally by 41 creative teams.
Some of the artworks have become permanent installations, with a piece at one site stored for “future educational purposes in the form of activities that would be held from time to time,” they said.
The National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra and other performing groups were also featured at the festival, they said.
More than 30,000 people attended the event, bringing a record number of tourists to the islands, with indoor exhibitions attracting more than 23,000 visitors, they said, adding that representatives from more than 10 countries attended.
Lienchiang County Commissioner Liu Cheng-ying (劉增應) said the inaugural edition raised the visibility of Matsu, and he is looking forward to meeting visitors from all over the world next year.
The county government would “expand participation” in future editions, allowing local artists, volunteers, travel groups, tour guides, local students and residents to participate, he said.
Because the inaugural festival was originally set for last year, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next edition of the once-every-two-years event would be held as planned in fall next year.
