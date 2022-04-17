Chinese threats will only backfire: MOFA

‘RIDICULOUS’: Threats such as China conducting drills as US lawmakers visited Taiwan would attract support for Taipei and strengthen Taiwanese’s resolve, the ministry said

Agencies, TAIPEI





China’s military threats against Taiwan would only increase support for the nation from the US and other democracies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said after China conducted drills nearby as US lawmakers visited Taipei.

Beijing accused the lawmakers, who included US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, of raising tensions with their “provocative” trip.

The US delegation, led by US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, touched down in Taipei on Thursday evening as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region that also includes stops in Australia and Japan.

The Chinese and Taiwanese national flags are displayed along with a fighter jet in an illustration created on April 9 last year. Photo: Reuters

In a statement late on Friday, the ministry condemned China’s “recalcitrant and ridiculous” reaction to the visit, the first by a group of US lawmakers this year.

“The threat of force by the Chinese Communist Party’s totalitarian government against Taiwan will only strengthen the Taiwanese people’s will to defend freedom and democracy, and will also attract support for democratic Taiwan from the United States and even more democratic partners,” it said.

Taiwan would continue to deepen cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and prevent China’s “continuous expansion,” the ministry said.

US Senator Ben Sasse, one of the six bipartisan lawmakers in the delegation, which concluded its visit on Friday evening, said in a statement that China could not bully the US or its elected representatives.

“The American people have no love of tyrants, and instead instinctively support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan,” he said.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Friday said that the military drills conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas near Taiwan were “a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the US, including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan.”

China would “continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

The Eastern Theater Command described the exercises in a statement as “a necessary action based on the present security situation in the Taiwan Strait.”

“Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory,” it added.