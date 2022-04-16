CECC says 4,100 Paxlovid courses here, more soon

POLICY CHANGES: The criteria for admitting people in high-risk groups or with serious symptoms to hospitals have been adjusted to maintain capacity, the center said

Staff writer, with CNA





On Thursday, 4,100 courses of Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 drug, arrived in Taiwan, with about 10,000 more expected next week, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.

A further 300,000 courses are scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter, Chen told the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily press briefing.

Taiwan has 13,700 courses in stock, each comprising 30 tablets to be taken over five days following the onset of symptoms, said Chen, who heads the center.

Boxes of Paxlovid are pictured at Misericordia Hospital in Grosseto, Italy, on Feb. 8. Taiwan on Thursday took delivery of 4,100 courses of the oral COVID-19 drug, with about 10,000 more expected next week. Photo: Reuters

However, only 230 courses have been used, CECC data showed.

Paxlovid is mainly given to people aged 65 or older or those with a chronic health condition, Chen said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the possibility of inoculating children aged five to 11 against COVID-19, Chen said, adding that it is likely the Moderna vaccine would be recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control would convene a meeting to review any FDA recommendations, he said.

If approved, schools would need to assess how many doses they would require to inoculate all of their students, he said.

As domestic COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Taiwan, many parents are concerned about their young children, as the nation has not yet started to vaccinate those under the age of 12.

Data about Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines administered to young children have already been submitted to the FDA, the CECC said.

However, Pfizer-BioNTech has more technical data that need to be thoroughly reviewed, so approval of Moderna is likely to come first, the CECC said, adding that there is also a shortage of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

On Thursday, the CECC said that the criteria for admitting people with serious COVID-19 symptoms or those in high-risk groups to hospitals have been adjusted to maintain capacity and ensure that patients receive the medical care they need.

Effective immediately, people in any of the following groups would be admitted if they test positive for the disease: people with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms; those aged 70 or older; people on dialysis; and women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.

If they are deemed not to need intensive care, but do not meet the requirements to be released from isolation, they would be transferred to a government-run quarantine center or designated hotel to free up medical resources, Lo said.

Previously, people were only admitted to hospitals if they had moderate to severe symptoms or were at least 65, he said.

Under the revised guidelines, government-run quarantine centers and designated hotels would house people who have tested positive who are under 70 and have mild or no symptoms, he said.

People who are unable to take care of themselves, such as children, must be accompanied while they are in isolation at such institutions, Lo said.

Some people would be allowed to quarantine at home, Lo said, referring to a new CECC protocol that New Taipei City on Monday adopted on a trial basis.

The Hualien County Government on Thursday said it would also introduce the home isolation scheme.

Under the new protocol, people under 65 who are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, and are not pregnant or on dialysis, are allowed to quarantine at home after testing positive.

People who are required to stay in government centers and hotels would have their health monitored by on-site medical workers, while those who stay at home would be monitored by health personnel via an app, Lo said.

In hospitals, the number of patients per room will be limited to two, he said.

As there are rooms at quarantine centers and hotels that can house more than two people, the CECC is to allow more people to stay in such rooms, provided they are family members, cohabitants or traveled to Taiwan together, he said.