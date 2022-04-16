The Taoyuan District Court on Tuesday handed down prison sentences to two former Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) employees for soliciting bribes from a contractor during the expansion of the airport’s Terminal 2.
Former TIAC Construction Office director Lin Wen-chen (林文楨) and engineer Wu Chun-tsung (吳俊宗) were sentenced to 10 years, and five years and two months in prison respectively for accepting bribes during the Terminal 2 bidding process in 2016.
Lin and Wu approached New-Asia Construction, one of the companies bidding to work on the expansion, to solicit bribes totaling NT$6 million (US$206,058 at the current exchange rate) — about 3 percent of the NT$206 million cost of the project — to guarantee that their proposal was selected, court testimony showed.
The two ultimately received NT$2.9 million — with NT$1.8 million going to Lin and NT$1.1 million to Wu — before the bribes were discovered, the court said.
Meanwhile, during bidding for a road maintenance project, Lin agreed to provide another company with documents from previous successful bids and to structure part of the project as a limited tender in return for NT$1.3 million in cash.
However, Lin was caught before the money could change hands, the court said.
In a verdict delivered on Tuesday, the court found both men guilty of corruption, while also convicting Lin of disclosing secret documents on matters unrelated to national security.
In imposing the sentences, the court said that while Lin had confessed to his crimes and shown remorse, Wu at several points during the trial tried to shift the responsibility for his actions to others.
As both men had surrendered their illicit gains and did not have prior criminal records, they qualified for reduced sentences, the court said.
The rulings can be appealed.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician