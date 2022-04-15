Next two weeks critical, vigilance vital, CECC says

‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean

By Lin Hui-chin and Jake Chung