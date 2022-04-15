Taiwanese democracy advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) is expected to return to Taiwan today after being released from prison in China yesterday, a source involved in the case has said.
After serving a five-year sentence for “subversion of state power,” Lee was to travel to Xiamen in China’s Fujian Province to fly back to Taiwan after being discharged from Chishan Prison in Hunan Province, the source said, without providing the time of his release yesterday.
A flight schedule at Gaoqi International Airport in Xiamen showed that Xiamen Airlines flight MF887 was the only flight to Taipei today. The flight was to depart at 8:45am and arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:25am.
Photo: CNA
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) on Wednesday said that Lee would soon be released after serving his sentence, and that authorities would arrange for his return to Taiwan.
Lee’s health was in a “stable” condition, Ma said, without specifying when Lee would be released.
Amnesty International Taiwan secretary-general Chiu E-ling (邱伊翎) yesterday said that Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), had not been informed of her husband’s release, but only learned of the news from media coverage of the TAO’s news briefing.
Lee Ching-yu is worried about her husband’s situation and hopes that he returns home as reported, Chiu said.
Lee Ming-che, 47, went missing in March 2017 after traveling from Macau to China’s Guangzhou Province to visit friends. It was confirmed 10 days later that he had been arrested by Chinese authorities on suspicion of “harming China’s national security.”
Lee Ming-che, who at the time was on the staff of Wenshan Community College in Taipei, shared about Taiwan’s experiences in democracy with Chinese Internet users and since his university days, helped the families of China’s jailed dissidents.
In September 2017, after being detained for six months, he appeared in court in Hunan.
He was accused of working with a Chinese national to circulate comments that attacked the Chinese Communist Party, China’s political system and the Chinese government, and of promoting Western-style democracy on social media and messaging platforms.
Lee Ming-che pleaded guilty at the trial. In November 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison and an additional two years of disenfranchisement for “subversion of state power.”
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean