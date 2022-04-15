The legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday voted to strike down a motion that would have authorized the committee to establish an ad hoc team to review all documents related to the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) deliberations over licensing Mirror News.
The motion, proposed by New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), would have required the commission to turn over to the committee all documents related to the case, including the application, formal correspondence between the NCC and Mirror News, supplementary materials, and an audio recording and transcript of a Jan. 19 meeting, in which the commission approved the news channel’s application.
Chen had accused Mirror News of secretly paying Mirror Magazine publisher Pei Wei (裴偉) a consulting fee of NT$1.5 million (US$51,717) per month until it secured the license, although the channel said Pei did not hold a management position at the company.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
Yesterday, Chen further accused Mirror News of paying a former NCC official NT$100,000 per month via a bank account in the name of the channel’s general manager to expedite the licensing process, citing information obtained from a prominent shareholder.
A data review team is needed, as the commission did not investigate her leads or give her the information she requested, Chen said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷), who convened yesterday’s committee meeting, ruled to put the motion to a vote as lawmakers had failed to reach a consensus.
The committee voted seven to five to reject the motion.
NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥), who voiced opposition to the motion, said that the data review team would be an unprecedented move and would highlight how political operatives typically interfere with independent government agencies.
It exceeds the authority of legislative oversight, he added.
The NCC could provide the transcript and audio recording of the Jan. 19 meeting, but to hand over all of the documents would be a matter of lawmakers scrutinizing the commission’s review of a single case, which would harm its independence, he said.
Hung said he disagreed with the characterization that the motion was designed to interfere with the NCC’s operations, adding that legislators are authorized by the Act Governing the Exercise of Legislative Power (立法院職權行使法) to set up a data review team.
Other legislative committees have established such teams to review cases when deemed necessary, he said.
The committee could expedite the review process by establishing the team next week and quickly determining the information that the NCC should provide, Hung added.
DPP legislators Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳), Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤), Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) and Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪) said that the NCC could provide the information that Chen Jiau-hua was requesting without setting up a data review team.
Setting up such a team is time-consuming and unnecessary, they said.
“We must first determine the procedures that the team should adopt, as well as the types of data that it should review,” Liu Shih-fang said.
Chen Jiau-hua should specify the information she wants from the NCC, Lee and Liu Chao-hao said, adding that legislators might not be privy to confidential information.
If Chen Jiau-hua fails to obtain certain information or remains dissatisfied with the data she has, the committee could hold a briefing to allow lawmakers to pose further questions about the case, they said.
