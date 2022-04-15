Program expanded to people with hearing problem

JOB HELP: The ministry determined that there is need for job accommodation services after providing people with hearing loss in one ear with hearing aids during a trial

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





People with hearing loss in one ear can now apply for job accommodation services, after the Ministry of Labor revised program criteria to include them.

Through the ministry’s job accommodation service, people with disabilities or other conditions affecting job performance can apply for subsidies and support to redesign their workplace to better meet their needs.

However, as hearing loss in one ear is not classified as a disability, people with the condition previously did not qualify for the program.

This omission has inconvenienced many workers, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Chung Lo-jen (鍾羅仁) said on Tuesday.

After collecting feedback from those affected, conducting research and concluding a trial, the agency decided to formally change the program’s criteria to make unilateral hearing loss an eligible condition, he added.

Twenty-nine people applied to participate in the trial, which was held in February last year, Chung said.

Participants were provided a hearing aid for the affected ear, with subsidies totaling more than NT$1 million (US$34,478), he said.

After receiving positive feedback, the agency determined that there is a need to provide the service, he added.

People with hearing loss in one ear or companies with employees requiring accommodation for such employees can apply with the agency either in person or online for the service, Chung said.

A representative would then visit to conduct an interview, after which assistance would be allocated if the application is approved, he added.