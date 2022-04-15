Groups blast planned coastal rules change

Environmental campaigners yesterday criticized a proposal to downgrade the conservation status of two coastal regions, calling it a “backdoor to development.”

The proposal was put forth by the Construction and Planning Agency as part of a required five-year review of its coastal zone management plan, which was put in place five years ago.

In the review published on Feb. 18, the agency proposes revising grading criteria for first and second-order conservation zones, citing difficulty in adhering to rules preventing “use of resources that will change the condition of resources” in first-order areas.

Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times

It specifically proposes downgrading two zones: Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin habitats along the west coast and aquatic breeding grounds off Keelung’s Waimushan (外木山), which are affecting development plans for the Hsieh-ho Power Plant (協和電廠).

The downgrade would happen in stages to allow for greater flexibility, and would be reinstated once a new management model is decided, the proposal states.

Environmental groups and New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) yesterday held a news conference in Taipei to protest the decision they see as backtracking on environmental goals.

The coastal management plan has been in effect for five years, yet the agency has failed to help relocate illegal industrial sites, they said, adding that it is now even seeking to downgrade protected zones.

Tsai Ya-ying (蔡雅瀅), an attorney with the Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association, questioned whether the proposal is legal, as the agency failed to mention that other laws designate the Waimushan coast as a first-order conservation zone.

Coastal areas off northern Changhua County are important for humpback dolphins, but the agency is now offering a key to open the door to their destruction, Changhua Environmental Protection Union president Shy Yueh-ing (施月英) said.

Chang Chih-an (張誌安), head of the agency’s planning division, suggested there might be a misunderstanding.

The 2015 Coastal Zone Management Act (海岸管理法) under which the plan is implemented is meant to facilitate collaboration, but ultimately respects existing rules governing conservation zones, Chang said.

The Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) also does not explicitly prohibit development in protected zones, as long as the required applications are approved, he said.

However, this change is not intended to permit development or even to relax any rules, but to allow for greater control, he added.

Any proposed construction or development in protected areas would be handled in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Act, Ocean Conservation Administration Planning Division Director Lo Chin-ming (羅進明) said.