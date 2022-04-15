Environmental campaigners yesterday criticized a proposal to downgrade the conservation status of two coastal regions, calling it a “backdoor to development.”
The proposal was put forth by the Construction and Planning Agency as part of a required five-year review of its coastal zone management plan, which was put in place five years ago.
In the review published on Feb. 18, the agency proposes revising grading criteria for first and second-order conservation zones, citing difficulty in adhering to rules preventing “use of resources that will change the condition of resources” in first-order areas.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
It specifically proposes downgrading two zones: Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin habitats along the west coast and aquatic breeding grounds off Keelung’s Waimushan (外木山), which are affecting development plans for the Hsieh-ho Power Plant (協和電廠).
The downgrade would happen in stages to allow for greater flexibility, and would be reinstated once a new management model is decided, the proposal states.
Environmental groups and New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) yesterday held a news conference in Taipei to protest the decision they see as backtracking on environmental goals.
The coastal management plan has been in effect for five years, yet the agency has failed to help relocate illegal industrial sites, they said, adding that it is now even seeking to downgrade protected zones.
Tsai Ya-ying (蔡雅瀅), an attorney with the Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association, questioned whether the proposal is legal, as the agency failed to mention that other laws designate the Waimushan coast as a first-order conservation zone.
Coastal areas off northern Changhua County are important for humpback dolphins, but the agency is now offering a key to open the door to their destruction, Changhua Environmental Protection Union president Shy Yueh-ing (施月英) said.
Chang Chih-an (張誌安), head of the agency’s planning division, suggested there might be a misunderstanding.
The 2015 Coastal Zone Management Act (海岸管理法) under which the plan is implemented is meant to facilitate collaboration, but ultimately respects existing rules governing conservation zones, Chang said.
The Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) also does not explicitly prohibit development in protected zones, as long as the required applications are approved, he said.
However, this change is not intended to permit development or even to relax any rules, but to allow for greater control, he added.
Any proposed construction or development in protected areas would be handled in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Act, Ocean Conservation Administration Planning Division Director Lo Chin-ming (羅進明) said.
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean