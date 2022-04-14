The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday pledged to post live updates regarding the criteria for canceling classes, after elementary-school students’ parents voiced concern about the ministry’s relaxation of COVID-19 standards.
If more than 10 classes at an elementary or junior-high schools have been canceled, or one-third or more of their students are missing, for 10 days, schools can cancel all classes, with the same standard applied to cram schools and kindergartens.
Vocational schools, junior colleges and universities could cancel classes if one-third of their student body misses class for 10 or more days, the ministry said, adding that faculty would have to undergo self-health monitoring and management.
Photo: CNA
However, parents were dissatisfied with the ministry’s decision, saying that it should instead tighten regulations, especially at elementary schools, where students cannot be vaccinated.
Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) told reporters in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday that the changes were made due to dissatisfaction with the previous policy.
Many parents were unhappy that students were asked to remain at home if they had no symptoms, saying that this infringed on their right to education and placed an added burden on parents, he said.
The ministry worked with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) after the long Tomb Sweeping Day weekend to come up with this new standard, Pan said, adding that under the previous system, many faculty and students had to remain home even if they had not come into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
The ministry would form a task force comprised of people familiar with school pandemic procedures, who could advise local schools in the hopes of providing instructions tailored to the local situation that would not increase the burden on parents, Pan said.
At noon yesterday, the education ministry and the Ministry of Labor jointly stated that parents of children under the age of 12, or those who are physically or mentally challenged, can take pandemic leave to care for their children if they have been asked to stay home because of the central or local governments’ class cancelation rules.
Additional reporting by CNA
