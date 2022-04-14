China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP) founder Chang An-le (張安樂) was on Tuesday released on NT$300,000 bail after prosecutors questioned him over his involvement in a brawl between CUPP members and police during the Dajia Matsu procession over the weekend.
Chang reported to the Changhua District Prosecutors’ Office at 6pm on Tuesday after being summoned over the scuffle. Chang was released on bail at about 11pm.
Prosecutors questioned him on suspicion of breaching organized crime prevention regulations, obstructing social order and hindering police officers in performing their duties.
Photo: CNA
The incident occurred on Saturday when Chang led party members to welcome a palanquin bearing a statuette of the sea goddess Matsu enshrined in Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) as the annual procession passed through Changhua County, but was blocked by police, who requested COVID-19 vaccination record cards from Chang and the others.
A scuffle ensued between police, members of the party and other people in the crowd, causing injuries to three police officers and leading to the arrest of six people.
The prosecutors’ office issued a subpoena for Chang to answer questions about the incident on Tuesday.
Changhua Police Precinct Chief Wang Kuo-feng (王國峰) said that Chang and the other CUPP members involved could not provide the required vaccine approval card issued by the management of Jenn Lann Temple, the event organizer, to prove that they have had three shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, as required for all participants of the procession.
Chang told reporters before reporting to the office that police should release the full surveillance video footage of the incident for people to “see who was violent.”
“In the past few years, it was fine for us to wear a party vest to greet the palanquin, but Changhua Police Precinct Chief Wang Kuo-feng asked us to take off our vests this year,” Chang said.
Chang added that he asked Wang: “Do you dare ask Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members to take off their vest?” but did not get an answer.
Chang said that in the past few years, it was common for political figures from various parties to wear vests of their party at the annual procession.
Chang said he did not lead the crowd in causing a disturbance, while accusing the police of enforcing the law in a targeted manner.
“Why can’t CUPP members wear party vests during the procession?” he asked, adding that when he tried to speak to police officers involved, they pepper-sprayed him.
The annual Dajia Matsu procession, one of Taiwan’s most-watched religious events, began on Friday at Jenn Lann Temple and is to travel through several counties, including Changhua, before returning to the temple on Sunday.
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean