Manufacturers and recycling business operators voiced technical difficulties in reaching the government’s goal of increasing the use of recycled plastic materials at an information session organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday.
By 2025, recycled plastic materials used by businesses or the bottle-making industry should account for 25 percent of the total amount of plastic raw materials used in certain products, according to the EPA’s draft rules that aim to promote products made from recycled non-food-grade plastic materials.
By 2030, recycled plastic materials should account for at least 35 percent of total plastic materials used in 10 major products designated by the EPA, the draft rules say.
Photo courtesy of the Kinmen County Environmental Protection Bureau via CNA
However, businesses told the agency that they would not be able to achieve the goal set for 2030, citing technological challenges.
For example, containers of cosmetics are made of polyethylene terephthalate glycol, which cannot be recycled and must be incinerated, they said.
This means cosmetics manufacturers do not have access to recycled plastic materials to use in their containers, they said.
EPA Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) said that businesses are free to observe the rules on their own accord, adding that the agency is in charge of stipulating regulations.
“As more consumers are choosing eco-friendly products, it would be easier for them to find such products if the agency verifies and certifies containers that are partially made of recycled plastic materials, and manufacturers labeled them as such,” she said
The agency would help promote the use and purchase of products made from recycled plastic materials, she added.
“We are learning about the technical issues that businesses might face when trying to follow the rules,” Lai said. “We have yet to set a timeline for the finalized rules.”
Taiwan recycles about 1.8 million tonnes of plastic raw materials every year, EPA data showed.
The EU is to mandate that polyethylene terephthalate bottles contain at least 30 percent recycled plastic by 2030, the administration said.
The UK stipulates that all plastic packaging must contain 30 percent recycled plastic by 2025, while the Netherlands is encouraging manufacturers of disposable plastic products and packaging to have recycled plastic materials constitute at least 35 percent of a product by 2025, it added.
