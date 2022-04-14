CECC urges older, at-risk people to vaccinate fast

DO NOT WAIT: Most people who are on dialysis are immunocompromised and their risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 is 10 times that of most people

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged older and immunocompromised people, including people on hemodialysis, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, as they are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said 87,238 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s first, second and booster dose rates to 83.9 percent, 79.04 percent and 53.19 percent respectively.

The center is encouraging people aged 65 or older to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the current first, second and booster dose vaccination rates in this age group are 84.1 percent, 79.6 percent and 64.9 percent, he said.

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District yesterday. Photo: CNA

As people under the age of 12 cannot get vaccinated, the vaccination rates of people aged 65 or older could improve as they are slightly lower than the rates for other people who can get vaccinated, Chen said.

Getting fully vaccinated can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 for people in this age group, he added.

In Taiwan, there are more than 80,000 people on dialysis — about 93 percent on hemodialysis and 5 percent on peritoneal dialysis — and most of them are immunocompromised, including many elderly people with underlying health issues, so they are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, Taiwan Nephrology Nurses Association chairman Hwang Shang-jyh (黃尚志) said.

As most people on dialysis need in-center treatment three times a week, their risk of being infected with COVID-19 is about five to 20 times higher than the average person, he said, adding that their risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 is more than 10 times higher.

Immunocompromised people need to take three shots to be fully vaccinated, and can take a booster after that.

However, a survey of 77,790 people on dialysis found that about 11,000 were unvaccinated, about 16,000 had only had one shot and about 27,000 had received two doses, which is a serious concern, Hwang said.

Studies have found that about half of COVID-19 cases who are on dialysis could be hospitalized, while about one-fifth are at risk of dying, he said.

People on dialysis are not more at risk of having an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination than other people, and if they have another medical condition or are taking certain medications, they can consult a doctor beforehand, Hwang said.

Moreover, if a person of dialysis becomes infected with COVID-19, many other dialysis patients and healthcare workers would be placed in isolation, meaning there might be too few staff to continue treatments, he said.

Separately at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, Chen said that the government is at the final stage of securing a contact to purchase the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The negotiations involve four parties — the government, Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, and the vaccine’s distributor, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group — making things more complicated, he said.

Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that the European Commission has revised the binding acceptance period of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU-DCC) to 365 days for people under the age of 18.

The acceptance period for adults aged 18 older and is still 270 days.

Taiwan’s digital COVID-19 certificate, which is recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU-DCC, was yesterday revised to extend the binding acceptance period to 365 days for people under the age of 18, he said.