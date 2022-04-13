Laureate Publishing announces closure after 1974 opening

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Laureate Publishing has closed after 48 years of business, as the dream of its late founder, Lai A-sheng (賴阿勝), to introduce Western literature and culture to Taiwan has been fulfilled, the company said on March 17.

Founded in May 1974, Laureate has published translated works of Western literature, culture and philosophy.

At its peak, Laureate Publishing set up a store across from National Taiwan University in Taipei.

In addition to its success in bringing foreign literature to Taiwan, Laureate is also known for publishing Gulong’s (古龍) The Legend of Chu Liuxiang (楚留香傳奇) series in 1977.

However, the publishing house was also hard hit by a decline in the publishing industry and Lai in 2007 sought to cut his losses by relocating the business to Miaoli County’s Sanwan Township (三灣).

On top of the declining publishing industry, the company suffered yet another blow when Lai died in November 2019, reportedly after he slipped and fell while hiking on the Sanwan Trail (三灣步道).

Lai’s eldest daughter, Lai Li-wen (賴立文), told reporters at the time that the loss hit the family hard and they were looking for people who shared her father’s ideals to take over the brand.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting sales, the publishing house — after a lengthy discussion with its shareholders — on Feb. 28 said that it would shut down.

The publishing house’s Web site was taken down on March 5 and there was no answer when reporters called its office telephone number.

The last public post on the publishing house’s Facebook page was an announcement that it was to close.