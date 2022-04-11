Killing of poodle probed by New Taipei City office

By Weng Yu-huang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A New Taipei City man was under investigation for animal abuse after he allegedly killed his girlfriend’s poodle, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Saturday.

On Thursday, animal protection officers and police entered a home in the city’s Wugu District (五股) in response to a complaint that the owner, surnamed Kuo (郭), had killed the dog by hanging, the office said.

Police interviewed Kuo, his girlfriend, her daughter and others living in the house, the office said, adding that police also seized messages and photographs from smartphones found at the residence.

Kuo later confessed that he had killed the dog, it said.

Police suspects that the killing was related to Kuo’s alleged abusive behavior toward his girlfriend and her daughter, the office said.

Kuo told investigators that he was angry at his girlfriend for playing mahjong and that killing the dog made him feel better, it said.

The office handed the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and recommended that Kuo be charged with animal abuse, which is punishable by up to two years in prison or a NT$2 million (US$69,190) fine, it said, citing the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法).

The office notified the New Taipei City Department of Social Welfare that Kuo might be a threat to his family, it said, adding that it is seeking to bar him from owning a pet and require him to take animal rights classes.

“Pets should never be treated as tools for the emotional blackmail of one’s significant other,” office director Huang Chia-wen (黃嘉文) said.