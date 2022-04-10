Alleged coffee trader killer and two helpers indicted

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday indicted three men over the killing of a coffee trader in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) in November last year.

The three are the alleged gunman, Huang Yung-chun (黃泳群), and two alleged accomplices, the office said in a statement.

They would remain in custody until their trial, it said.

The coffee trader, surnamed He (何), was shot dead in the early morning on Nov. 22 outside his house when he returned from taking his child to school.

The killing drew widespread media attention after police released surveillance footage of the shooting.

Investigators said that alleged Heavenly Way Alliance member Hsu Tu-chun (許杜群) is suspected of ordering the killing, for which he allegedly paid Huang NT$6 million (US$207,569).

They said that Hsu might have suspected that He had knowledge of the gang’s narcotics business and might have informed the authorities.

Hsu is believed to have fled to the United Arab Emirates, where he remains at large, they said.

Huang fled to Xiamen, China, on the day of the shooting, but local authorities arrested him at a quarantine hotel days after he had been named as a suspect by Taiwanese police, investigators said.

Huang was in December last year deported to Taiwan. Upon arrival, he was briefly hospitalized after an apparent epileptic attack.

The court ordered that he be held incommunicado to ensure the integrity of the probe, they said.

Chang Chin-ching (張景欽), who is accused of supplying the gun used in the killing, was arrested the day after the shooting and has also been held incommunicado, they said.

The third defendant, Chen Hsien-ming (陳憲民), wired a large sum of money to Huang’s family after the killing, investigators said.

Chen was granted bail, but could not pay the amount required, they said.

Huang allegedly had gambling debts, which might have motivated him to accept Hsu’s offer, investigators said.

Prosecutors do not seek capital punishment for Huang, as he cooperated with the investigation, they said.