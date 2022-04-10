An annual procession of the sea goddess Matsu, of whom a statuette is enshrined in Jenn Lann Temple (鎮瀾宮) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲), began late on Friday, with devotees praying for Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak to subside soon.
The nine-day procession, which takes the statuette on a 340km round trip via Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties, began at 11pm. It is one of the most-watched religious events in Taiwan.
The departure ceremony was hosted by temple chairman Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) and attended by several politicians, including People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) and Taichung Deputy Mayor Chen Tzu-ching (陳子敬).
Photo: Liao Yao-tung, Taipei Times
Soong, who assisted in moving the deity onto a palanquin, said the Dajia Matsu procession is one of the world’s most important religious activities.
With Matsu’s blessings, Soong said he believes that the COVID-19 outbreak will soon be over.
Daily COVID-19 case numbers have been increasing in Taiwan since late last month.
In compliance with disease prevention measures, lunch boxes would be offered to participants instead of canteen-style dining at previous processions, Yen said.
The traditional practice of devotees crawling under the palanquin to receive Matsu’s blessing would not be allowed this year, he said.
Participants must have received three shots of a COVID- 19 vaccine and be approved by the temple management, temple vice chairman Cheng Ming-kun (鄭銘坤) said,
So far, 100,000 applications for participation had been approved, Cheng said.
Participants must wear masks at all times and practice social distancing, Yen said.
Matsu, also known as Tian Hou (天后, Queen of Heaven), has been worshipped since at least the 12th century. Originally from southeastern China’s Fujian province, she was a shamaness believed to have special powers in protecting fishers and seafarers.
Over the centuries, Matsu worshipping spread throughout China’s coastal regions and overseas, mainly to Southeast Asia. Belief in Matsu was brought to Taiwan by early Chinese settlers.
Matsu is now regarded as a benevolent protector of all, not just fishers and seafarers.
Meanwhile, Taichung police reported a physical altercation between scooter riders who tried to cross Dajia River Bridge at 12:15am while the procession was also crossing.
Weaving through the crowd, two scooter riders allegedly almost hit another man on a scooter surnamed Wu (吳), which led to a heated argument that escalated into a fight after three friends of Wu intervened, police said.
Those involved in the incident were detained at the scene and might be charged with offenses causing bodily harm, police said.
It was not clear whether Wu participated in the procession, police added.
