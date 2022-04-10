More than 3,000 workers leave furlough programs

with CNA





The number of workers on unpaid leave fell by more than 3,000 in the first week of this month, but is likely to rise again soon, as many employers are extending furlough programs, the Ministry of Labor said Friday.

As of Thursday, 12,198 workers were furloughed, a decrease of 3,353 from a week earlier, ministry data showed.

The number of companies with formal furlough programs fell by 437 from a week earlier to 2,008, the data showed.

Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said the declines came after furlough programs at several travel agencies, airlines and logistics operators expired during the week ending Thursday.

Those employers are likely to apply for an extension with the ministry, Huang said, citing slow business due to prolonged COVID-19 border controls.

However, a textile manufacturer calling back more than 100 furloughed employees also contributed to the trend, Huang said, adding that the company reported an increase in orders.

The number of furloughed workers in the manufacturing sector fell to 797 from 1,100, the data showed.

The support service industry, which largely comprises travel agencies, also saw a decline, from 9,148 to 7,637, while the number of furloughed workers in the transportation and logistics industry dropped to 1,024 from 1,561, the data showed.

The number of furloughed workers in the retail and wholesale industry fell from 1,143 to 795, it showed.

Huang said that growing daily COVID-19 case numbers might soon start affecting the job market.

The ministry regularly updates its furloughed worker data based on numbers reported by companies that have registered furlough programs.

Most of the enterprises that have furlough programs are small firms that employ fewer than 50 people.

The unpaid leave programs typically last for less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, the ministry said.