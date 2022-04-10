Greenpeace on Friday called for better pay and working conditions for distant-water migrant fishers in a rally outside the Fisheries Agency’s building in Taipei.
Supporters at the event laid white flowers on top of a makeshift coffin next to a replica boat cabin painted with the letters “SOS.”
Yuton Lee (李于彤), oceans campaigner from Greenpeace East Asia’s Taipei Office, said that migrant workers on Taiwanese-owned distant-water fishing vessels do not receive the same pay as coastal and offshore fishers, and lack the full rights they are entitled to under international conventions, while measures to prevent forced labor are inadequate.
Photo: CNA
Fisheries Agency data showed that Taiwan’s distant-water fishing fleet employs nearly 20,000 migrant fishers, mostly from Indonesia and the Philippines, with an additional 10,000 working in coastal and offshore fishing.
The minimum monthly wage for migrant fishers on distant-water vessels is only NT$13,000 — nearly half the NT$25,250 minimum for workers covered under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which does not cover migrant fishers, Lee said.
Taiwanese vessels flying a flag of convenience are often exempted from labor inspections, which do not include risk assessments and lack diverse reward and punishment procedures, she said.
Last month, Greenpeace said the agency dragged its feet in revoking the operating rights of a Taiwanese-owned ship the group had previously said was exploiting migrant fishers.
On Jan. 28, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it had determined that the Da Wang, owned and operated by Taiwanese company Yong Feng Fishery (永豐國際生物科技公司), had used forced labor, after an investigation found evidence of all 11 indicators developed by the International Labour Organization to assess forced labor conditions aboard fishing vessels.
The indicators are abuse of vulnerability, deception, restriction of movement, isolation, physical or sexual violence, intimidation or threats, retention of identity documents, withholding of wages, debt bondage, abusive working and living conditions, and excessive overtime.
The agency did not announce it would revoke the owner’s rights to operate the Da Wang until the day after the CBP report, even though Greenpeace had published reports of alleged abuse and a death on the ship in 2019.
In response to the rally, the Fisheries Agency said in a statement that the government had made progress in addressing migrant fishers’ rights on distant-water fishing vessels, by updating regulations and increasing inspection coverage.
It added that the Executive Yuan had agreed to allow the agency to hire more staff, and after securing additional resources it would increase the frequency of inspections of Taiwanese fishing vessels to at least once every two years, which it said would be among the highest rates of inspection in the world.
It would also jointly inspect vessels flying a foreign flag, but financed by a Taiwanese operator, it said.
Regarding pay, the agency said that a difference in wages of migrant fishers on distant-water vessels and coastal fishing boats is common in many developing countries.
Operators of distant-water fishing vessels are not permitted to charge migrant fishers service fees and should bear the expenses of food and accommodation, while migrant fishers working in coastal and offshore fishing are often charged a service fee by labor brokers, it said.
Nevertheless, a salary review and adjustment mechanism is to be established to gradually increase the wages for migrant distant-water fishers, it added.
