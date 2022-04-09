Next two weeks critical, vigilance vital, CECC says

‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard

By Lin Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday.

The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center.

If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung displays information boards at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s daily news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread.

Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean the government would let down its guard.

“We will not do so, nor do we suggest that others do so,” he said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Sunday said that the “new Taiwan mode” to fight COVID-19 should strike a balance between disease prevention and economic growth.

Taiwan reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, 384 domestically transmitted and 123 imported, and no new deaths from the disease, CECC data showed.

The domestic case total exceeded 300 for the second consecutive day and was also the highest single-day tally this year, breaking the previous high of 382 recorded on Thursday.

New Taipei City had the highest number of new domestic cases, with 146, followed by Kaohsiung with 58 and Taipei with 54, the data showed.

Keelung recorded 31 cases, Taoyuan 25, Hualien County 24, Hsinchu County nine, Hsinchu City eight, Pingtung County seven, and Yilan County and Tainan five each, the data showed.

Taichung had four cases, Yunlin County three, Miaoli County two, and Chiayi City, Changhua County and Taitung County one each, the CECC said, adding that contact tracing was under way.

Of the 2,724 domestic cases recorded this year through Thursday, five were moderate to severe infections, while the others were either mild or asymptomatic, the CECC said.

Of the imported cases reported yesterday, 69 involved people who tested positive on arrival in Taiwan, the data showed.

To date, Taiwan has had confirmed 26,263 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 17,711 domestically transmitted infections, the data showed.

With no deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country remained at 853, the data showed.