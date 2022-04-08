Malaysian rapper Namewee trying to restore YouTube videos after hack

BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the