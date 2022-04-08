POLITICS
KMT names envoy to US
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Wednesday named Alexander Huang (黃介正) as the party’s envoy to the US. Huang, the KMT’s director of international affairs, is to head the party’s representative office in Washington, while Eric Huang (黃裕鈞) would be deputy representative, Chu told a meeting of the KMT’s Standing Committee. Alexander Huang was a director of the Institute of Strategic Studies and the Institute of American Studies at Tamkang University and deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council in 2003 and 2004. Although he would be the top envoy to the US, Eric Huang would be permanently stationed in Washington, Chu said. Chu also said that he is planning to visit the US next month with his deputy, Andrew Hsia (夏立言). A KMT source said that Chu would meet with US officials and lawmakers, and visit think tanks and schools in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Chu would also inaugurate the KMT’s representative office in Washington, the source added.
ENVIRONMENT
Quake hits Taitung coast
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off Taitung County at 11:41am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The epicenter was located in Chenggong Township (成功), about 42.4km north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 19.3km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. Its intensity was highest in Taitung County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale. The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien County and 2 in Kaohsiung, the bureau said.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Stiff China sanctions set: US
The US is prepared to use all its sanctions tools against China if Beijing moved aggressively against Taiwan, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Wednesday said. “I believe we’ve shown we can” impose significant pain on aggressive countries, as evidenced by sanctions against Russia, Yellen told lawmakers as she testified before the US House Financial Services Committee. “I think you should not doubt our ability and resolve to do the same in other situations.” Last month, China warned the US against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, while declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were “not comparable at all.”
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
China bill unveiled
US Representative Frank Lucas on Wednesday proposed a bill that would force Chinese banks out of certain international financial mechanisms should Beijing threaten Taiwan. The “ostracize China act” would require the US to take steps to exclude entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party from a range of international financial and political organizations in the event of any threat to Taiwan’s security, or its social or economic systems. Saying that the bill aims to deter Beijing from emulating Russia’s “rogue aggression” against Ukraine, Lucas said in a statement that “China’s coercive and increasing efforts leveraging their economic influence and military strength to reshape the Indo-Pacific region must not go unchecked.” Some analysts have cast doubt on the viability of the bill’s proposed measures, given the almost intractable entanglement of the US’ and China’s economies. The bill has a provision that would waive the requirement to impose sanctions if it “is in the national interest of the United States.”
