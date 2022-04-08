Groups promote ‘green’ policies

BIG GOALS: For the government to meet its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050, it must carefully weigh its electricity policies, an environmentalist said

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Environmental groups yesterday urged the government to better manage power generation, and regulate hearings on land expropriation and sustainable resource management.

Eleven groups held a news conference in Taipei to select the top three environmental priorities for the government, choosing out of 11 deemed important to the nation.

The topics echo this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” the groups said, urging the nation to move away from a development model that exploits natural resources to satisfy economic needs.

Representatives of environmental groups pose for a photograph at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times

Taiwan should instead invest in protecting the environment to ensure the continued existence of humans, fauna and flora on the planet, the groups said.

They plan to present the recommendations to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on April 22 to mark Earth Day.

The government’s power provisions should be based on its policy of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while carefully considering what kind of electricity generation the environment can tolerate, Society of Wilderness’ climate change education committee head Chen Yung-hui (陳雍慧) said.

A carbon tax could help the government implement a responsible transition to clean power and reach its emissions goals, Chen added.

Forcing landowners to participate in land expropriation greatly harms people’s right to own property, Treasure Our Land, Taiwan president Hsu Shih-jung (徐世榮) said.

The government should abolish the policy, and instead hold hearings based on actual administrative plans to expropriate land, Hsu said.

Taiwan Environmental Information Association member Chen Tzu-jung (陳姿蓉) said that climate change and growing production of trash are great challenges for modern society.

Chen urged the government to draft a sustainable resource management act to properly implement its goal of creating a circular economy with zero trash.