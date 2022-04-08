Food processing businesses are worried about supply issues due to avian flu concerns over chickens imported from the US and Canada, which account for most of Taiwan’s imported white chicken meat.
Taiwan imported about 250,000 tonnes of white meat in 2020 and about 180,000 tonnes last year.
Only 29,810 tonnes of white meat were imported in the first two months of this year due to avian flu, a decrease of 17 percent from 35,048 tonnes in the same period last year.
Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan in 2005 opened its market to imported white meat, lowering prices and driving a boom in the consumption of white meat, which is considered healthier than dark meat.
Taiwanese consume white meat from nearly 600 million chickens per year, averaging 43kg per person.
Quarantine rules stipulate that if a poultry farm has an avian flu outbreak, chickens from the same state or province cannot enter Taiwan.
Even if the chickens were killed before the outbreak was announced, the goods cannot be shipped to Taiwan if they were not in a sealed container.
The avian flu has spread to at least 24 US states, US news reports showed.
Taiwan has sent back at least 1,000 containers of chickens from the area this year because of serious outbreaks.
National Chung Hsing University professor of veterinary medicine Happy Shieh (謝快樂), an expert on avian flu, said that people should not worry about infected chickens being imported.
The US requires chickens to be tested before being sent to slaughterhouses, and all the chickens that test positive are culled, he said.
Slaughterhouses in the US are huge enterprises, Shieh said, adding that a slaughterhouse was once fined hundreds of million of US dollars for allowing infected chickens to enter the market.
Some businesses have said that chicken meat might be in short supply as merchants are relying on reserves to meet demand.
They have called on the government to relax disease prevention rules to make it easier to import chicken before their inventory is used up.
Current regulations might leave Taiwanese poultry farms with no chickens to raise, as most of Taiwan’s chicks and breeding eggs are imported from the US, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said, adding that the government is working on a solution.
Shieh said that he is “not against” relaxing the rules if international quarantine standards are followed.
He said the standards are based on scientific evidence derived from data and approved by experts in various fields.
Republic of China Poultry Association chairman Chen Kuo-tsun (陳國村) said he is against relaxing the regulations because the H5N2 avian flu virus strain, which is spreading rapidly in North America, is highly pathogenic.
Chen said that 4.6 million chickens are being raised in Taiwan per week and the volume reached 5.5 million last year, adding that production could be increased to 6 million per week to address the reduction in imports.
Although imported chickens are two-thirds the cost of domestically produced ones, the quality of local chicken meat is ensured by the Certified Agricultural Standard, he said.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,