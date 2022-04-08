Plants struggle amid avian flu in US

HOLDING OUT: To meet high Taiwanese demand for white chicken meat, some food businesses are relying on their own reserves until local production can be increased

Food processing businesses are worried about supply issues due to avian flu concerns over chickens imported from the US and Canada, which account for most of Taiwan’s imported white chicken meat.

Taiwan imported about 250,000 tonnes of white meat in 2020 and about 180,000 tonnes last year.

Only 29,810 tonnes of white meat were imported in the first two months of this year due to avian flu, a decrease of 17 percent from 35,048 tonnes in the same period last year.

Chicken drumsticks imported from the US are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Bloomberg

Taiwan in 2005 opened its market to imported white meat, lowering prices and driving a boom in the consumption of white meat, which is considered healthier than dark meat.

Taiwanese consume white meat from nearly 600 million chickens per year, averaging 43kg per person.

Quarantine rules stipulate that if a poultry farm has an avian flu outbreak, chickens from the same state or province cannot enter Taiwan.

Even if the chickens were killed before the outbreak was announced, the goods cannot be shipped to Taiwan if they were not in a sealed container.

The avian flu has spread to at least 24 US states, US news reports showed.

Taiwan has sent back at least 1,000 containers of chickens from the area this year because of serious outbreaks.

National Chung Hsing University professor of veterinary medicine Happy Shieh (謝快樂), an expert on avian flu, said that people should not worry about infected chickens being imported.

The US requires chickens to be tested before being sent to slaughterhouses, and all the chickens that test positive are culled, he said.

Slaughterhouses in the US are huge enterprises, Shieh said, adding that a slaughterhouse was once fined hundreds of million of US dollars for allowing infected chickens to enter the market.

Some businesses have said that chicken meat might be in short supply as merchants are relying on reserves to meet demand.

They have called on the government to relax disease prevention rules to make it easier to import chicken before their inventory is used up.

Current regulations might leave Taiwanese poultry farms with no chickens to raise, as most of Taiwan’s chicks and breeding eggs are imported from the US, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said, adding that the government is working on a solution.

Shieh said that he is “not against” relaxing the rules if international quarantine standards are followed.

He said the standards are based on scientific evidence derived from data and approved by experts in various fields.

Republic of China Poultry Association chairman Chen Kuo-tsun (陳國村) said he is against relaxing the regulations because the H5N2 avian flu virus strain, which is spreading rapidly in North America, is highly pathogenic.

Chen said that 4.6 million chickens are being raised in Taiwan per week and the volume reached 5.5 million last year, adding that production could be increased to 6 million per week to address the reduction in imports.

Although imported chickens are two-thirds the cost of domestically produced ones, the quality of local chicken meat is ensured by the Certified Agricultural Standard, he said.