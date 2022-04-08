Safety of Suhua for scooters pending

IMPROVED HIGHWAY: Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said: ‘The improved sections should also be opened to regular motorcycles’

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) is assessing whether motorcycles with 50 to 250 cubic centimeter (cc) engines should be allowed on improved sections of the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9), Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday.

The three improved sections run along Taiwan’s rugged east coast — from Suao (蘇澳) to Dongao (東澳) townships in Yilan County; from Nanao Township (南澳) in Yilan to Heping Township (和平) in Hualien County; and from Hejhong (和中) to Dacingshuei (大清水) in Hualien. The last of the three sections was opened to traffic in January 2020.

In addition to allowing passenger vehicles and large cargo trucks on the improved sections, the highway authority on Sept. 30 last year began a six-month trial for motorcycles with 250cc engines or bigger.

The approach to a tunnel on the Suhua Highway, which runs between Yilan and Hualien counties, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times

The improved sections are safe and should be open to motorcyclists, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭) said, adding that residents of Suao Township have expressed the need to access the sections on scooters.

Wang said the Suhua Highway Improvement Project was launched because the old routes were unsafe due to frequent rockslides.

It would be dangerous for motorcyclists to resume riding on the old routes, he added.

“Moreover, it is a highway, not a freeway or an expressway. As far as safety is concerned, the improved sections should also be opened to regular motorcycles,” he said.

After the six-month trial, the DGH should be able to assess whether the proposal is feasible, he said.

As of February, Taiwan had about 13.38 million motorcycles with 50cc to 250cc engines, accounting for about 94 percent of registered motorcycles, ministry data showed.