The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday called for an investigation into alleged war crimes after claims that retreating Russian troops summarily executed hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said they were investigating possible war crimes committed by Russian forces in Bucha — about 24km northwest of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv — after they found at least 300 bodies of dead civilians in the previously occupied area.
They also released footage and images of dead civilians on the streets of Bucha.
Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Bucha was occupied by the Russian military until they withdrew from the town after failing to advance on Kyiv.
The ministry expressed the “strongest condemnation” of “mercilessly massacring civilians,” spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Tuesday.
The ministry joined calls from the international community for an immediate investigation into the matter, Ou said.
Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded countries to assist the Ukrainian people, she said.
The ministry has collected US$32.69 million in donated relief funds and 650 tonnes of supplies, including medical supplies, to help Ukrainian refugees and people remaining in the country, she added.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the images of civilians lying dead on the streets of Bucha were “horrifying.”
“It’s vital that all efforts are made to ensure that there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability,” Bachelet said.
Russian authorities have denied attacking civilians in Ukraine and accused their Ukrainian counterparts of falsifying evidence.
