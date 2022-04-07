Cable service subscribers are soon to be exempt from paying the monthly fee if they cannot access more than one-third of the basic channels for 10 days or longer within a 30-day billing period, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said yesterday.
The committee yesterday approved the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) proposed changes to terms of the standardized contract between cable service providers and subscribers.
The NCC told the Taipei Times that the changes would take effect as soon as the commission announces them, which should be in the second half of this month or the first half of next month.
The changes to the contract’s terms aim to address the five most common consumer complaints over that past three years regarding cable services, committee senior secretary Chen Hsing-hung (陳星宏) said.
Most subscribers wanted to know a provider’s liability if the number of basic channels offered was fewer than promised in the contract, Chen said.
“Cable service operators should reduce the monthly fee or extend the viewing period if they fail to deliver the complete basic channel package because of their actions,” Chen said.
Subscription fees should be completely waived for the monthly billing period if more than one-third of the basic channels cannot be accessed for 10 or more days, he said.
Operators should also repair cable services within 24 hours of a subscriber’s complaint, unless the operator and subscriber have agreed on another date for the repair.
If repair does not take place as scheduled, the operator should reduce the monthly fee and the rent for the set-top box based on the number of service days that are missed.
The monthly fee and the set-top box rental should be entirely waived if the service has not been fixed 10 or more days after the operator was notified of the disruption, the committee said.
If the NCC or local government officials approve a provider’s proposal to raise the monthly charge during the contractual period, subscribers should still pay the amount stated in the contract, it said.
However, if a lower monthly fee is approved, subscribers should pay the reduced fee, it added.
Providers must not deny a subscriber’s request to change payment methods, the committee said.
Subscribers should provide personal information when requesting to have cable service installed in their residence, the committee said, adding that they should present their national identification card for verification.
When asking to change or terminate service, subscribers only need to present their identification card and can refuse a request to leave a photocopy of their card with the provider, the committee said.
Providers are prohibited from charging subscribers additional fees other than the ones stated in the contract, the committee said.
When the service is terminated, subscribers can remove and return the set-top box and other leased accessories to the provider personally, the committee added.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,