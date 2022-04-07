NCC to update cable contract terms

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Cable service subscribers are soon to be exempt from paying the monthly fee if they cannot access more than one-third of the basic channels for 10 days or longer within a 30-day billing period, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said yesterday.

The committee yesterday approved the National Communications Commission’s (NCC) proposed changes to terms of the standardized contract between cable service providers and subscribers.

The NCC told the Taipei Times that the changes would take effect as soon as the commission announces them, which should be in the second half of this month or the first half of next month.

The changes to the contract’s terms aim to address the five most common consumer complaints over that past three years regarding cable services, committee senior secretary Chen Hsing-hung (陳星宏) said.

Most subscribers wanted to know a provider’s liability if the number of basic channels offered was fewer than promised in the contract, Chen said.

“Cable service operators should reduce the monthly fee or extend the viewing period if they fail to deliver the complete basic channel package because of their actions,” Chen said.

Subscription fees should be completely waived for the monthly billing period if more than one-third of the basic channels cannot be accessed for 10 or more days, he said.

Operators should also repair cable services within 24 hours of a subscriber’s complaint, unless the operator and subscriber have agreed on another date for the repair.

If repair does not take place as scheduled, the operator should reduce the monthly fee and the rent for the set-top box based on the number of service days that are missed.

The monthly fee and the set-top box rental should be entirely waived if the service has not been fixed 10 or more days after the operator was notified of the disruption, the committee said.

If the NCC or local government officials approve a provider’s proposal to raise the monthly charge during the contractual period, subscribers should still pay the amount stated in the contract, it said.

However, if a lower monthly fee is approved, subscribers should pay the reduced fee, it added.

Providers must not deny a subscriber’s request to change payment methods, the committee said.

Subscribers should provide personal information when requesting to have cable service installed in their residence, the committee said, adding that they should present their national identification card for verification.

When asking to change or terminate service, subscribers only need to present their identification card and can refuse a request to leave a photocopy of their card with the provider, the committee said.

Providers are prohibited from charging subscribers additional fees other than the ones stated in the contract, the committee said.

When the service is terminated, subscribers can remove and return the set-top box and other leased accessories to the provider personally, the committee added.