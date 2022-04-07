Lawmakers and officials at the inauguration of the Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association yesterday hinted at how the two nations might collaborate.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), who is the association’s founder and chairwoman, told the event at the Legislative Yuan that the group would bolster the growth of substantive collaborations in business, law and culture.
DPP Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純), one of the association’s deputy chairs, said that Taiwan and Poland’s friendship is fortified by the common values of freedom and democracy, as well as their stance against communism.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The association eagerly awaits the future of Taiwan-Poland relations, she said.
Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewski thanked Taiwan for sending humanitarian aid to Poland for Ukrainian war refugees.
Taiwan is a key partner in Poland’s diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine, he said, adding that his office and officials in Taipei have organized a charity concert for war relief to take place on April 17.
Warsaw might send a delegation to explore closer economic ties with Taiwan soon, he added.
The association has made plans for the lawmakers to visit each other’s countries, Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said.
Taiwan’s importance to Poland is evidenced by the association’s popularity there, as nearly one in five lower house legislators have joined, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) said.
Last year, Polish lawmakers formed the Formosa Club to champion Taiwan’s right to participate in international organizations, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) each visited the country, he said.
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) might travel to Poland as part of a visit to see Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil later this year, Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Jih-jia (林志嘉) said.
