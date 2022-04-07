“Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday.
Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19.
As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against the virus, Chen said.
A majority of people experience only mild symptoms, so the focus of monitoring COVID-19 should be shifted from daily case counts to severe COVID-19 incidence and fatality rates, he added.
Taiwan has so far done a good job of managing its COVID-19 situation, as among 1,713 local cases reported this year, only four had moderate-to-severe illness, including one death, Chen said.
An estimate based on data from South Korea points to a severe illness rate of 0.45 percent and fatality rate of 0.088 percent, he said.
Based on that estimate, if Taiwan’s booster dose vaccination rate remains the same, the threshold for bringing COVID-19 under control and achieving the “new normal” would be having fewer than 40 severe COVID-19 cases and nine deaths by the middle of this month, he added.
Meanwhile, an estimate based on data from New Zealand points to an even lower severe illness rate of 0.2 percent and fatality rate of 0.045 percent, Chen said.
If Taiwan’s booster dose vaccination rate remains the same, the threshold for achieving that estimate would be having fewer than 20 severe COVID-19 cases and four deaths by the middle of this month, he said.
If the booster vaccination rate is increased, especially among elderly people, the incidence rate of severe COVID-19 cases and deaths would fall even further, he added.
Chen said that based on data from the UK and South Korea, Taiwan could achieve “zero severe COVID-19” if it can keep each cluster infection under 100 cases.
To protect people aged 65 or older from severe illness and death from COVID-19, the government should encourage them to get fully inoculated with vaccines with lower risk of adverse effects, such as Novavax, and limit the social activities of elderly people who are not fully vaccinated, he said.
Chen also suggested that people who plan to attend gatherings with more than 300 people be asked to receive a booster shot.
Asked whether asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases could stay at home to recover, Chen said the local household transmission rate of the BA.2 subvariant should be monitored at least until the middle of this month, and if the severe illness or fatality rates are higher than those in South Korea, then people should not be left at home.
