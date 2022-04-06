US Senate passes bill to enhance ties with Taiwan

AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing