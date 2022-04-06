Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that he knows how to fight COVID-19 better than Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), and that he attends online disease prevention meetings even when he is not in Taipei.
Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, was visiting his hometown, Hsinchu, and stopped at several places with TPP Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) and TPP city councilor candidates.
As the daily local COVID-19 case count has been increasing in the past few days, especially in northern Taiwan, city councilors have asked why Ko is not in Taipei to lead the city’s disease prevention efforts, but is instead soliciting votes for his party.
Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times
Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) said Ko should put city administration ahead of party affairs.
If the city government’s top officials are busy preparing for the year-end local elections, the city’s civil servants would be left directionless, Miao added.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Chien Hsu-pei (簡舒培) said Ko began visiting temples with TPP candidates from the start of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday and has neglected disease prevention.
Asked to comment, Ko said he still attends the city’s virtual meetings and has inner group chats to discuss issues.
He added that even though he is not in Taipei, he is not neglecting his duty, and city councilors can point out where he has been doing a poor job, but they should not just be “Ko haters.”
Media reports have quoted Ko as telling reporters that the CECC should explain its COVID-19 strategy. Chen told a CECC briefing on Monday that local governments can ask the center directly if they do not understand the policies.
Ko yesterday insisted that he knows more about disease prevention than Chen, and that he is worried that since this is an election year, policies might be made based on political calculations rather than expertise.
He added that the central government should clearly state its maximum tolerable number of daily local COVID-19 cases, and choosing between maintaining a policy of “zero COVID” and “living with the virus” has become a political problem, not a scientific one.
Additional reporting by Cheng Ming-hsiang
