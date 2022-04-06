Constitutional Court to hear NHIA privacy case

Staff writer, with CNA





The Constitutional Court is on April 26 to hear arguments on whether the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) has breached the privacy of individuals by allowing third parties to access the National Health Insurance (NHI) database for research purposes.

In a letter written to the agency in 2012, former Taiwan Association of Human Rights secretary-general Tsai Chi-hsun (蔡季勳) and other civic group representatives objected to the third-party use of their personal data stored in the NHI system.

The data should not be used for businesses that were irrelevant to the system, they said.

The agency replied that it manages the health insurance information and medical records of all individuals in Taiwan because it is in charge of affairs related to the NHI system, and the purpose of all third-party studies was to ensure the continual improvement of the system.

All data used in studies must be handled in accordance with the Computer-Processed Personal Data Protection Act (電腦處理個人資料保護法), the agency said, adding that strict information management protocols were in place to ensure that researchers use data legally and reasonably.

The title of the act was later changed to the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法).

Tsai and other advocates later filed an administrative lawsuit against the agency at the Taipei High Administrative Court, which ruled in the agency’s favor. They then appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court, which upheld the ruling in January 2017.

The plaintiffs then sought to challenge several articles in the Personal Data Protection Act in the Constitutional Court, saying that they breach Article 22 and 23 of the Constitution.

Lawsuits involving interpretation of the Constitution have been handled by the Constitutional Court since Jan. 4.