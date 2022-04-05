The injury-related death rate of children in Taiwan fell to four per 100,000 in 2020 from five per 100,000 in 2016, after four consecutive years of declines, a report by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.
There were 95 such deaths recorded in 2020, compared with 123 in 2016, with the population of children being 2.35 million in 2020 and 2.45 million in 2016, the DGBAS said on Friday, ahead of Children’s Day, which was yesterday.
Taiwan is experiencing a steady decline in children, defined as people aged under 12, with the number declining to 2.28 million, or 9.8 percent of the population, at the end of February this year.
The 2020 figures also showed that the death rate for boys remained higher than that for girls, which were 4.6 per 100,000 children and 3.4 per 100,000 children respectively.
Meanwhile, the top cause of injury-related death for children in 2020 was “breath-related,” which is defined as choking, suffocation or similar incidents, the DGBAS said.
Breath-related incidents accounted for 34.7 percent of children’s injury-related deaths in 2020 and 30.1 percent in 2016, the report said.
The second and third most common causes in 2020 were “transportation accidents” and “drowning,” accounting for 28.4 percent and 15.8 percent respectively, the report said.
The order of fatal causes of child injury-related deaths has remained largely unchanged over the past few years, aside from a surge in “other reasons” in 2016, when many children died in an intense earthquake in Kaohsiung, the DGBAS said.
