Tourism contests, pitches launched

By Chen Hsin-yu and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Tourism Bureau and local governments are collaborating with six online travel agencies to promote domestic tourism, offering incentives such as prize money and opportunities to own an island for a day.

The campaign is launching iconic tourism packages based on the concept of “one place, one brand” to open new markets for domestic tourism, bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) said on Sunday.

The venture also offers a new approach to international tourism and services for business travelers in the post-COVID-19 era, he added.

People dive off the coast of Taiwan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau

Featured trips around Taiwan are promoted on a new Web site initiated by the bureau and conceived by Yen Design founder and director Yen Po-Chun (顏伯駿), he said.

The trips include a cruise to Matsu, travel on the Formosa Express and other journeys by train, including on Taiwan’s historic diesel “blue trains,” which were revived last year for sightseeing, the bureau said, adding that discounts are available.

The bureau also launched a “call for photos” prize draw, where photographs of Taiwanese landscapes can be submitted for people to vote for their favorite images.

Those who vote can enter in a draw to “own” Keelung’s Heping Island (和平島) for 24 hours, take open-water diving courses and stay at Lavender Cottage in Taichung, among other prizes, it said.

The photos are to be displayed on June 18 and 19 in the lobby of Taipei Railway Station, where prizes are also to be presented, it added.

Another photography competition plans to add winning images in tourism marketing campaigns.

The competition’s first prize is NT$100,000, total prize money in all categories amounting to NT$620,000, it said.

Photographs are accepted in four travel themes: ecology (mountains, oceans, geography, flowers, birds, butterflies); culture (folk festivals, indigenous communities, Hakka villages, towns, museums); food (hot spring eateries, Michelin-starred restaurants, night markets); and lifestyle (bicycles, marathons, railways, ancient trails).

Submissions are open until June 15, and photographs can be in color or black-and-white, with no restrictions on the type of camera, including phones and tablets, it said.

The bureau said it would present 103 prizes, including one gold, silver and bronze award, along with 30 merit awards and 70 honorable mentions.