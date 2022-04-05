Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday stressed the importance of mandatory COVID-19 testing of arriving passengers at airports to protect local communities from the virus.
Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the remarks in response to an incident involving Hong Kong actor Wong He (王喜).
Wong, who arrived in Taiwan from the UK on Sunday night and was subjected to a nose swab for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 at the airport, posted on his Facebook page a selfie taken at the airport showing his mask stained with blood. He wrote that the healthcare worker who performed the test caused his right nostril to bleed.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Saying the healthcare worker left immediately after performing the nose swab, he wrote “Wanted,” urging the healthcare worker to “turn herself in” immediately.
Wong tested positive and was transported to a quarantine facility in Nantou County.
When asked about the incident, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman, on Sunday night said the healthcare worker needed to send the specimen to the lab within a short period and that other healthcare workers had offered to assist Wong, offering him tissue and a new mask, but Wong refused.
Photo: Screengrab from Wong He FB
Wong later that night posted a black-and-white photograph of Chuang on Facebook, citing Chuang’s remarks from a local news report, and wrote: “Mr. Chuang Jen-hsiang, you seem to know a lot. You must know who the person that stabbed and injured me is, can you tell me?”
At near noon yesterday, he removed the photograph and posted an apology to Chuang for the “rude and unfriendly behavior,” but still asked for the healthcare worker to give him an explanation.
Chuang yesterday said that he accepts Wong’s apology and wishes him a quick recovery.
Chen said visitors are guests, so the center is willing to express its apology if they feel uncomfortable.
However, he added that mandatory testing of inbound travelers at the airport is an important COVID-19 prevention policy, so all travelers subject to the policy are required to cooperate.
The testing area is considered an extension of healthcare facilities, and physical violence against or verbal abuse of healthcare workers are prohibited, Chen said, adding that passengers can file a complaint if they feel uncomfortable, but “Taiwan has its laws” that needs to be complied with.
Additional reporting by CNA
