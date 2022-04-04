‘Limit licensing role’: experts to NCC

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter





The National Communications Commission (NCC) should reduce regulations for cable channels and streamline license renewal applications, media experts told a hearing at the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The committee held the hearing after the commission’s criteria of issuing or renewing broadcast licenses came under scrutiny in the wake of controversy related to several management reshuffles at Mirror TV.

The new television news channel has changed its chairman four times since obtaining its broadcast license on Jan. 19. The channel’s board on Tuesday elected former Chunghwa Telecom chairman Cheng Yu (鄭優) as its new chairman.

A Mirror TV microphone marked “mnews” lies among recording devices used by other news media in Taipei on March 15. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

The management changes were reportedly a result of power struggles between political factions in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), as NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) has been said to have helped the channel secure its license.

Reports say that Mirror TV is having financial trouble before it is to make its debut on May 8.

The NCC could avoid being entangled in such controversies by reducing or eliminating regulations on broadcast media, particularly satellite channels, said Liao Yuan-hao (廖元豪), an associate law professor at National Chengchi University.

The NCC is not equipped to simultaneously handle political matters, substantial administrative work and challenges from technological advancement, he said, adding that its involvement in licensing decisions could put it in the eye of political storms.

“Lawmakers should relax the broadcasting regulations by proposing amendments. If not, the commission should first streamline its licensing procedures,” he said.

Having the commission regulating broadcast media does not lead to a better media environment, nor does it enable media to face competition from streaming services and other new media outlets, National Taipei University associate professor of technology Chiang Ya-chi (江雅綺) said.

“If we want news media to operate independently while reporting on the government, then news media should be overseen by media watchdog groups or broadcast media associations, rather than the NCC. Whatever the NCC decides, people will accuse the commission of being unfair,” she said.

The commission’s main responsibilities should be to promote competition in broadband services, ensure an appropriate competitive framework for new advances in communications, encourage the best use of the broadcast spectrum, revise media regulations so that technologies can flourish, and bolster the defense of the nation’s communications infrastructure, she said.

The NCC should task committee members to review the performance of broadcast media and license renewal applications, as the public often doubts its independence, former Shih Hsin University College of Communication dean Peng Huai-en (彭懷恩) said, adding that the commission should not interfere in the management reshuffle of Mirror TV.

The NCC should honor the media’s self-regulatory mechanism first before holding media accountable when the mechanism fails, former NCC commissioner Jason Ho (何吉森) said.

“Mirror TV has an ombudswoman, and the commission should wait until she completes an internal investigation before taking action,” Ho said. “The NCC should spend more time preparing the media for the challenges in the era of digital convergence than reviewing performance and license renewals of the channels.”

The commission must review the performance of 200 satellite channels and cable systems, and its limited budget and personnel have made it difficult to carry out its tasks, former NCC commissioner Guo Wen-chung (郭文忠) said.

About 80 percent of the channels do not have problems with their operations and should be allowed to review their own performance, which would free the commission to focus on the few problematic ones, he said, adding that the NCC should be given greater authority to launch administrative investigations.

Former Control Yuan member Chang Kuei-mei (仉桂美) said the NCC could avoid accusations of preferential treatment and keep media independent if it had specific standards by which to evaluate media performance and issue broadcast licenses.