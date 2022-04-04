Changes to assistant salaries proposed

By Wu Su-wei, Jason Pan and Jake Chuang / Staff reporters, with Staff Writer





Lawmakers across party lines are proposing amendments to relax regulations on how city councilors use public funds to hire assistants, in an effort to prevent local council members from corruption and fund misappropriation that leads to self-benefit.

The Regulations on Allowances for Elected Representatives and Subsidies for Village Heads and Wardens (地方民意代表費用支給及村里長事務補助費補助條例) states that city councilors in the six special municipalities can each appoint six to eight assistants, with publicly funded salaries of up to NT$240,000 per month per councilor, and each assistant’s wage capped at NT$80,000.

City and county councilors outside the six special municipalities can appoint two to four assistants with the same salary cap per assistant.

The Ministry of the Interior in May 2020 proposed amending the regulations to remove limits on the number of office assistants along with the salary cap, while allowing part-time assistants.

The Executive Yuan has not passed the proposal to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation that would begin the amendment process.

The impasse stems from city and county authorities who cannot agree with the Executive Yuan regarding who would pay for increased wages or whether overtime work should be allowed.

More than 10 versions of the amendment to the regulations have been proposed by lawmakers during the current legislative term.

Proposed amendments have been submitted by Democratic Progressive Party members Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱), Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文); by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members Lin Szu-ming (林思銘), Lu Ming-che (魯明哲) and Lin Yi-hua (林奕華); and by members of the Taiwan People’s Party and the New Power Party.

Their proposals variously seek to lift restrictions on the number of office assistants, permit part-time assistants, raise the salary cap, add enhanced oversight to prevent hiring assistants with family connections to councilors and increase funding to provide services to constituents.

Legal experts said that the greater flexibility is necessary to prevent problems arising from the current constraints.

Elected representatives often mistakenly believe that assistants’ subsidies are a type of of direct subsidy to be used for other expenses, said lawyer Chung Wei-han (鍾維翰), who has served as a prosecutor in cases involving bribery and corruption.

The subsidies are often applied toward money distributed in whiteand red envelopes when attending weddings and funerals when councilors are invited to functions in their constituency.

The Supreme Court said in 2018 that councilors should have the opportunity to prove that the appropriated funds were used for vocation-related expenses, which would only expose the councilors to contraventions of the Criminal Code, Chung said.

Citizen Congress Watch director Chang Hung-lin (張宏林) said that “transparency is the best disinfectant,” and recommended that councilors publicly disclose their personal assets and properties.

“They are taking taxpayers’ money to pay for office assistant wages, so this figure should be transparent for all to see,” he said.

“The total number of office assistants should be made public, even if their names are not released,” Chang said. “To root out these problems, people must change their expectations for councilors to provide all sorts of services, handing out envelope money, showing up at receptions and banquets, and organizing local holiday parties with prizes draws.”