Chinese apps popular despite concerns

By Wu Pei-hua and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





TikTok, Sina Weibo and WeChat are the most talked about Chinese-made apps in Taiwan, despite criticism that they pose risks to data and national security, an online report said.

The video-sharing platform TikTok had an Internet volume score of 1,215,532 points by the report’s measure, the Chinese-language data research platform DailyView Internet Thermostat said, citing analytics from the technology firm Keypo.

Keypo used semantic analysis and machine learning to determine its measurements, but it did not elaborate on how the points were defined, DailyView said.

A TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration from July 13 last year. Photo: Reuters

Microblogging site Sina Weibo scored 701,383 points, messaging app WeChat scored 241,181 points and online vendor Taobao scored 215,322 points.

The gaming and social networking giant Tencent scored 145,144 points, the interactive video-sharing site Bilibili had 127,960 points and the video subscription service iQiyi scored 101,176 points, the report said.

Social media Little Red Book, which Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said is a “weapon of a cultural united front strategy,” scored 80,700 points, it said.

China’s heavily censored web-based encyclopedia Baidu scored 53,351 points and the question-and-answer site Zhihu scored 10,355 points.

The data were analyzed from March 28 last year to Sunday last week, DailyView said.