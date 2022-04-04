TikTok, Sina Weibo and WeChat are the most talked about Chinese-made apps in Taiwan, despite criticism that they pose risks to data and national security, an online report said.
The video-sharing platform TikTok had an Internet volume score of 1,215,532 points by the report’s measure, the Chinese-language data research platform DailyView Internet Thermostat said, citing analytics from the technology firm Keypo.
Keypo used semantic analysis and machine learning to determine its measurements, but it did not elaborate on how the points were defined, DailyView said.
Photo: Reuters
Microblogging site Sina Weibo scored 701,383 points, messaging app WeChat scored 241,181 points and online vendor Taobao scored 215,322 points.
The gaming and social networking giant Tencent scored 145,144 points, the interactive video-sharing site Bilibili had 127,960 points and the video subscription service iQiyi scored 101,176 points, the report said.
Social media Little Red Book, which Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said is a “weapon of a cultural united front strategy,” scored 80,700 points, it said.
China’s heavily censored web-based encyclopedia Baidu scored 53,351 points and the question-and-answer site Zhihu scored 10,355 points.
The data were analyzed from March 28 last year to Sunday last week, DailyView said.
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing