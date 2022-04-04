A survey of US international relations experts conducted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has found an increase in support for possible US responses to a Chinese attack on Taiwan, but still only very limited backing for direct military intervention.
The poll, commissioned by Foreign Policy magazine and conducted by William & Mary’s Global Research Institute from March 10 to March 14, asked 866 academics at US universities what the country should do “if China uses military force against Taiwan in the coming months.”
It compared their responses with those collected in two earlier surveys; one conducted in April and May last year, and another in December last year and January.
Photo: Reuters
The surveys revealed consistently high support for placing sanctions on Chinese leaders in the event of an attack, ranging from a low of 87 percent in the first poll to a high of 94 percent in the most recent one.
Meanwhile, the new survey found that 83 percent of respondents would support sending additional arms and military supplies to Taiwan, up 13 percentage points from the 70 percent support recorded in January.
In terms of a US military response, 72 percent of experts said they would favor “deploying US military forces to the region” in response to a Chinese attack, up from a low of 63 percent recorded in January and 70 percent recorded in May last year.
Only 18 percent of those interviewed said that the US should “initiate direct military operations against Chinese military forces,” compared with 11 percent in the poll from May last year and 8 percent support in January.
Just under half of the experts, 49 percent, said the US should initiate cyberattacks on China if it attacks Taiwan, up slightly from the 43 percent and 42 percent reported in the earlier surveys.
Of the three surveys, the one conducted in January showed the least enthusiasm for a US response, possibly in reaction to the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August last year.
The highest level of support for a US response was found in the latest survey, conducted just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The survey results were published on March 31.
