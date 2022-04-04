Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) yesterday called on the military’s top research body to accelerate progress on a stagnant program for the next generation of guided-missile frigates, citing aging ships that are inadequate for defense.
Many of the navy’s current vessels are more than 25 years old and are inadequate for defending against China’s rapidly advancing forces, Chao said, as he urged the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to speed up its stalled frigate program.
The navy has 26 first-class combat ships, including four destroyers and 22 frigates, but 15 of them have been in service for more than 25 years, he said.
Photo: Reuters
Six of the vessels are Chi Yang-class anti-submarine frigates — transferred US Knox-class frigates commissioned to the navy in the 1990s, all at least 47 years old, Chao said.
The ships use outdated steam turbines for propulsion, which limits their effectiveness in modern combat, he said.
The navy budgeted NT$24.5 billion (US$853.5 million) to be spent over seven years for the new frigate program, which was scheduled to be completed by 2026.
However, due to issues such as the development and integration of various warfare systems and problems with radar specifications, progress on the project has fallen significantly behind, he said.
The navy has over the past few years spent only a fraction of the budget allocated to the program, he said, adding that the navy late last year told the legislature that completion of the program would likely be delayed, and changes could be made to the frigates’ structures.
The aging of Taiwan’s naval vessels has emboldened China in its military activities in waters around Taiwan given that Beijing’s newer, more advanced fleet, he said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has focused on bolstering the military’s asymmetrical combat capabilities since taking office, including approving a special budget for upgrading missile systems and promoting an indigenous submarine program, Chao said.
Separately, a source speaking on condition of anonymity yesterday said that the current naval fleet could respond to any situation in the Taiwan Strait.
However, relying on the first-class vessels in a conflict situation would be a test of the navy’s maintenance capabilities, which is why it is pursuing new-generation frigates, the source said.
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing