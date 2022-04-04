Stalled frigate plan needs ‘acceleration’

CHINA EMBOLDENED: With a 2026 completion date out of reach, the delayed frigate program leaves an aging fleet at sea against Beijing’s advanced navy, a lawmaker said

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) yesterday called on the military’s top research body to accelerate progress on a stagnant program for the next generation of guided-missile frigates, citing aging ships that are inadequate for defense.

Many of the navy’s current vessels are more than 25 years old and are inadequate for defending against China’s rapidly advancing forces, Chao said, as he urged the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to speed up its stalled frigate program.

The navy has 26 first-class combat ships, including four destroyers and 22 frigates, but 15 of them have been in service for more than 25 years, he said.

A Tuo Chiang-class frigate participates in a navy drill off Keelung on Jan. 7. Photo: Reuters

Six of the vessels are Chi Yang-class anti-submarine frigates — transferred US Knox-class frigates commissioned to the navy in the 1990s, all at least 47 years old, Chao said.

The ships use outdated steam turbines for propulsion, which limits their effectiveness in modern combat, he said.

The navy budgeted NT$24.5 billion (US$853.5 million) to be spent over seven years for the new frigate program, which was scheduled to be completed by 2026.

However, due to issues such as the development and integration of various warfare systems and problems with radar specifications, progress on the project has fallen significantly behind, he said.

The navy has over the past few years spent only a fraction of the budget allocated to the program, he said, adding that the navy late last year told the legislature that completion of the program would likely be delayed, and changes could be made to the frigates’ structures.

The aging of Taiwan’s naval vessels has emboldened China in its military activities in waters around Taiwan given that Beijing’s newer, more advanced fleet, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has focused on bolstering the military’s asymmetrical combat capabilities since taking office, including approving a special budget for upgrading missile systems and promoting an indigenous submarine program, Chao said.

Separately, a source speaking on condition of anonymity yesterday said that the current naval fleet could respond to any situation in the Taiwan Strait.

However, relying on the first-class vessels in a conflict situation would be a test of the navy’s maintenance capabilities, which is why it is pursuing new-generation frigates, the source said.