Kaohsiung prosecutors yesterday released on bail four people who had been held for questioning after an electricity tower was on Friday hit by a silo that was being torn down, causing a power cut and disrupted train services that affected more than 126,000 passengers.
The owner of Chiung Te Construction, surnamed Lee (李), whose company conducted the demolition of the silo at a Southeast Cement Corp plant in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District (楠梓), and a Chiung Te manager surnamed Weng (翁) were each released on NT$1 million (US$34,837) bail, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said.
A Chiung Te executive surnamed Lin (林), who was in charge of occupational safety at the site, was released on NT$300,000 bail, and a man surnamed Yeh (葉), who is Chiung Te’s subcontractor for the project, was released on NT$600,000 bail, the office said.
Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA
All four were taken in for questioning on Saturday.
The office said the four might have failed to follow the required three-stage demolition plan and instead “arbitrarily” instructed a crane operator to knock down the 52m silo with a wrecking ball.
No appropriate safety measures were in place, the office added.
As a result, the silo fell to the wrong side, hitting the transmission tower, it said.
The collapse of the tower cut electricity to trains operated by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp and the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), causing the suspension of services for up to seven hours, which affected 79 high-speed and 30 TRA trains, as well as more than 126,000 passengers.
Prosecutors said the four are suspected of contravening construction regulations stipulated in the Criminal Code, but added that there is no need to detain them during the investigation.
State-run utility Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) and the Tainan and Kaohsiung city governments have vowed to seek compensation for the costs of the power outage.
Chiung Te has been fined for two demolition site incidents in the past two — one involving a worker who sustained severe injuries in 2019 and one involving the death of a worker in November last year.
Both accidents were allegedly caused by insufficient safety precautions at the sites.
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing