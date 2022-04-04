The central government should explain its COVID-19 policies and standard procedures so that local governments can execute them properly, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said yesterday.
The daily local COVID-19 case count has been above 100 for three consecutive days since Friday, when Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced the “new Taiwan mode” for fighting COVID-19.
The central government should strike a balance between disease prevention and economic growth, Su said.
Photo: CNA
Ko on Saturday said Taiwan can learn from the experiences of Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, but added that Hong Kong’s attempt to “live with the virus” while using “zero COVID-19” methods has proven seriously harmful.
The central government should clearly explain its policy and tell the public how many people it expects to become infected, as well as other negative effects, so that people can prepare for the development, Ko said.
Hou said that as part of the government’s goal to reopen the borders and maintain economic growth, mandatory quarantines have been shortened to 10 days, which might have led to undetected cases entering local communities.
The central government should say whether the goal is living with the virus or zero COVID-19, so that the local governments can better execute the plan, Hou said.
The “new Taiwan mode” is a term without tangible content, Ko said yesterday.
Echoing Hou, the Taipei mayor said: “The core of politics is execution, so the government should clearly explain whether it wants living with the virus or zero COVID-19, because giving an order without a standard operation procedure is empty talk.”
Hou yesterday said that the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads faster than previous variants, but most cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, so the New Taipei City Government is continuing to expand its contact tracing and testing efforts.
It focuses on finding undetected cases and blocking chains of transmission, Hou said.
Reducing the mandatory quarantine time might have led to more undetected cases in local communities, and the increasing number of migrant workers arriving also led to higher numbers of imported cases, he said.
Higher daily case counts are an inevitable burden for reopening, but all-out efforts must be made to fight COVID-19, he said.
Su yesterday said that although the new policy would certainly lead to an increase in cases, the government expects that up to 99.7 percent of them would be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
People should not worry about the gradual reopening of the borders, Su said.
People should wear a mask, frequently wash their hands and get vaccinated against COVID-19, he said, adding that as long as the nation maintains sufficient healthcare capacity, people do not have to worry about higher case counts.
Additional reporting by Hung Chen-hung
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing